SERIOUS ACCUSATION OF THE LETHEM TAXI ASSOCIATION

Dear Editor,

There is an agreement signed by the President of Brazil and the President of Guyana at the opening of the Bridge across the Takutu River. The agreement with Brazil provides for taxis from Guyana entering Brazil up to a point in Bon Fim and taxis from Brazil to enter Guyana up to a point on the Guyana side in the vicinity of the multi-purpose building. The Brazilians are enforcing the agreement on their side, hence the Guyana taxis cannot go pass this boundary until such time that we renegotiate a new agreement with the Brazilians we will have to abide with the existing one. I would strongly suggest that the police enforce this agreement on the Guyana side.

The only officer in charge of the Lethem Police that enforces this is Mr. Gibson. When he left no other officer ever does this although we had meetings with them. Mr. Editor, right now we have these taxis and private vehicles which includes 4×4 operating from Lethem, all owned by Brazilians. We have tried the Mayor and the Chairman to have this agreement reinforced but to no avail.

There are Brazilian tour operations that brings tourists into Lethem. When these tourists arrive in Bon Fim, they are transported into Lethem by Brazilian taxis. When these tourists are ready to go back to Bon Fim, these tour operators are coming to Lethem with some 4×4 vehicles and transport these people back to Bon Fim. They are not allowed to bring in but they are bullying their way to bring them back claiming that they charge these people for transportation from Manaus to Lethem.

What they are claiming is a breach of our country’s road laws. They are working private hire because they charge these people money. If they can do this I would like to let the police know if they can allow Brazilians to work private car hire in our country they cannot charge our private cars to do the same. Mr. Editor this problem is getting worse. Brazilian cars are now parked at the airstrip in Lethem and collect passengers and our police do nothing about it.

There is a Brazilian lady consulate in Lethem and she is saying that these taxis and private 4×4 vehicles have a right to come and take back these passengers. Mr. Editor we the taxi operators in Lethem are calling on our Foreign Affairs Minister to act on this immediately. I would like to let the consulate know that she has no authority to change the laws signed between the two countries. This has to be done by the two countries’ foreign affairs ministers. She as a consulate is overstepping her boundary and must desist immediately.

My advice to her is that let these tour operators get into contact with our Ministry of Tourism and have discussions, so that they would know what they can do and cannot do. We, the taxi drivers some days just sit and watch what these Brazilians are doing to us in our own country and we have no one to represent us with this in Lethem. I do hope the Commissioner of Police, the Minister of Security and Foreign Affairs Ministry would take the appropriate action.

Mr. Editor we the taxi drivers from this association are calling for justice and waiting patiently for it. These are some number plates of these Brazilian vehicles NAK 9294, NUL 6889, JXT 5281 -4X4, OAM 1869- 4X4, NAU1796, JXE 5608, NAR 1271-4X4, NAN 3175, JWR 8170. There are also 2 Guyanese cars owned by Brazilians and living in Bon Fim, PPP 3986 and PSS1481.

Basdeo Ramlall

President – Lethem Taxi Association