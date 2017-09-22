Latest update September 22nd, 2017 12:58 AM

Politicians starving cane cutters

Sep 22, 2017

Sugar is a sweet thing. De only thing sweeter than sugar is honey. Now sugar deh in trouble. GuySuCo mekking less and less sugar and asking fuh more and more money.
Dem boys seh that if you can’t sell sugar you got to sell something else to mek up. When rice ain’t planting and you got to eat, you got to sell land to find money to feed de family. De same thing you got to do wid coconut, or banana or plantain and eddo fields.
In some cases you got to sell de whole farm. That is called economics. Dem boys hope wicked Jordun know this.
GuySuCo like some prostitute; it don’t want sell nutten but dem want money every time dem hungry. Like some woman every month she deh at you door and she don’t want to give you nutten.
Well, dem boys hear this govt demanding something fuh dem money. Dem want land from GuySuCo before dem give dem money. And GuySuCo agree.
Dem boys got a problem wid such a swap. Dem want to know why GuySuCo can’t advertise and sell dem own land to pay dem debts.
Dem want to know why govt want De Land and to do what wid it. Dem boys want to know if dem gun do de same thing wha de Pee Pee Pee do wid all de land wha dem tek away from people, wha dem swap wid GuySuCo and wha dem tek fuh demself, like PRADOVILLE.
Dem give away all de rest to dem friends, dem family, dem cronies and all fuh next to nutten. Dem boys hope that one down de road dem don’t have to hear that dem same lands end up in HapNew + Hay Heff See friends and family hands.
Dem boys know that one day GuySuCo wouldn’t got no more land to sell. Suh dem want to know wha de politicians gun do. After all you still got to mind de sugar workers.
Talk half and watch how dem politicians gun have to look fuh honey elsewhere.

