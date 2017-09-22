New Dem Bridge… Opposition demands investigation of $146M contract to Dutch firm

Patterson insists procurement procedures followed

The Opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has called on the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) to investigate the handling of contract awards for the construction of a new Demerara Harbour bridge between Houston, East Bank Demerara, and Versailles, West Bank Demerara.

Yesterday, in a statement from the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, Gail Teixeira, M.P., disclosed that a letter has been written to Carol Corbin, Chairperson of the PPC, asking that a number of actions be taken.

These included investigating how Lievense CSO, the Dutch engineers, received a $146M contract for the feasibility study when it was never in the running in the first place. The Parliamentarian also wants the Commission to ensure that the selection of three companies to build the bridge, estimated at US$170M, is done in accordance with established procurement procedures.

However, contacted yesterday, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, insisted that all the correct procedures with procurement were followed with the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) being fully in the loop all the way.

“I can tell you that all the correct procedures were followed. The information is easily verifiable.”

The Public Procurement Commission is the recently-established body that oversees the awards of state contracts, handling complaints and other issues.

However, Teixeira in her letter to the Commission said: “I wish to bring to the members of the Public Procurement Commission’s attention a most grievous matter with regard to the selection and awarding of the contract for the consultancy for the feasibility study and designs of the New Demerara River Bridge or what is also referred to as the New Demerara River Crossing,” Teixeira wrote.

The feasibility study recommended the Houston/Versailles location and pegged costs for the new structure and roads at US$170M. Four houses will have to be removed at Houston, along with the acquisition of lands. The old bridge will have to be taken down after the Houston one is commissioned.

The study was released this week by Government to

monitor the entire process of bidding, evaluation and selection of the contractor(s) to ensure that the Procurement Act and Regulations are strictly adhered to.”

The MP made it clear that this project is of significant importance to the nation, and, one that will clearly come at a great cost to the Guyanese taxpayer now and in the future.