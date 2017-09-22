Natural gas pipeline opens doors for building industrial park

Cabinet was briefed by Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, on the recent visit by an ExxonMobil delegation, with respect to the discovery and potential uses of natural gas offshore Guyana.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon informed the media during the weekly post-Cabinet press briefing that local technical officers and the company’s various specialists also convened to examine the new sector.

Minister Harmon said that the event hosted at the Marriott Hotel, “focused on natural gas use in Guyana”.

He added that the working group comprised technical officers from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Business, Guyana Office for Investment, Guyana Power and Light Inc, Guyana Energy Agency the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

ExxonMobil, Power Generation Analysts and Commercial Specialists were the other participants.

The Minister pointed out that the Liza Field also comprises natural gas, hence the move by the administration and the oil conglomerate, to examine the possibility of potentially bringing gas to shore, “for the purpose of meeting Guyana’s domestic power and energy demands, in the medium term”.

The sessions, he added, enabled the fostering of discussions and shared experiences regarding the potential transporting of associated gas from offshore Guyana, “for affordable power generation”.

Minister of State, Harmon, said that no decision has been taken at the Governmental level, nor have any negotiations ensued regarding the development of this project.

Rather, the talks, he further disclosed, focused on the use of natural gas as a transitional fuel for the local economy, “which would involve the landing of a pipeline to bring gas onshore.” “The possibility of a power generation facility and the design and mapping of an industrial park, thus creating the nexus for other industrial facilities and industrial development”, exists.

Minister Harmon also reminded that no site has yet been selected for a potential industrial park concept.

Government officers will continue to exercise due diligence in the evaluation of possible site locations, fit for these purposes. He emphasised that the use of natural gas is in keeping Guyana’s push for a “Green Economy” particularly as the country moves away from its dependence of heavy fuel oils for power generation.

The two-day session, which concluded on Wednesday, was the first of a series of meetings with stakeholders to explore the potential of utilising the resource, according to the Minister.

All information will be reviewed to ensure alignment with Guyana’s national interests and objectives. This will also be done from a regulatory, financial and policy perspective, he stated.