National Darts team off to Brazil for PDAWC

Latest update September 22nd, 2017 12:58 AM
A five-member Guyana Darts team departed for Brazil on Wednesday last where they will compete in the Professional Darts Corporation Central Caribbean and South America Qualifier for the William Hill World Darts Championships set for London in December.
The team includes national champion Sudesh Fitzgerald, Luiz Miguel Ramierz-Merlano, Lallchand Rambharose, Terrence Joseph and Victorine Chandro. President of the Guyana Darts Association (GDA) Sheik Yassen has urged the players to stay focus and give it their best shot.
Prior to their departure, members of the team were involved in training sessions at the Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) and other venues. The three-day tournament will be held at the Girasol Plaza Hotel and shoots off today.
