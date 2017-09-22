I have evidence of fraud at NCN- Berbice

Dear Editor,

Recently, it was revealed that some staffers at NCN Berbice were involved in fraud and financial discrepancies. I have been accused of being a part of those activities. I wish to inform the public that I was never involved in those fraudulent acts. It should be noted that I tendered my resignation in March this year because of personal reasons. The fraud allegations were discovered and reported in your newspapers months after my resignation.

In addition, I worked under the management of Donna Mathoo and gave a written statement to the auditors at the time of the discoveries about what was really going on. I received a letter two months after my resignation from the Internal Auditor of NCN Headquarters in Georgetown stating that I had nothing to do with the reported fraud issue. I am willing to disclose that letter to anyone who wishes to seek clarity.

Mr. Editor I worked with NCN for almost six (6) years and was never once questioned about the misappropriation of funds nor any discrepancies. During the period of work there we were always sent on assignments and were asked by the manager to use our personal money for the expenses incurred. We were also told that when the petty cash comes we will be reimbursed. To date I haven’t received any reimbursement.

With less than 10 members of staff, how can the petty cash finished without any visible proof that things were purchased? I vividly recall on one occasion a member of staff was asked to sign a petty cash voucher for something he didn’t do. The staff at NCN is afraid to speak against the manager because they fear victimization upon her resumption.

Often times, in my presence the manager would ask the production coordinator to prepare log sheets of a certain nature. He didn’t have a choice; he had to obey the orders. It’s very disheartening to know that after working for almost a decade at a company he had his service terminated for someone else’s wrong pathway. I wrote this letter because I will no longer sit back silently allowing the media to damage both my character and reputation. I am also willing to speak to anyone in authority on this issue providing evidences against the ones who are responsible for this fraud.

Javed Khan