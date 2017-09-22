GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League –East Demerara FA…Second round play starts on Sunday @ Golden Grove ground

Following along lay off due to circumstances beyond their control, the East Demerara Football Association will kick off second round action in the inaugural GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League with two matches at the Golden Grove Ground.

The unbeaten Buxton United which has a two point lead at the top of the points table ahead of Mahaica Determinators will open their quest for top honours in this second round which would also strengthen their ambitions for championship glory when they take on sixth placed Plasiance Panthers in the ten (10) team competition.

The Buxton lads would be led by the league most potent marksman to date, Kobe Durant who has tallied 18 goals so far, an average of two per match. Buxton has not been sitting by ideal but have been engaged in a number of friendly matches to keep in shape ahead of what is anticipated to be a keenly contested second round.

Buxton and Mahaica Determinators which will also be in action on Sunday are the only two unbeaten teams in the league and all eyes will be on these two teams as the competition heats up; both sides would fancy their chances of lifting the title, but it is early days yet.

Buxton and Plaisance will start at 13:00hrs with Mahaica set to engage BV Triumph United (BVTU), currently in fourth place, from 15:00hrs. BVTU’s Omari Glasgow is the second highest goal scorer with 11 and he too would be hoping to increase his tally significantly in leading his team up the ladder while Julius Hamilton of Mahaica has 8 goals to his credit and is expected to play a pivotal role in leading his team.

Teshaun Gordon of Bachelor’s Adventure/Paradise Sports club has 9 goals while Shemar Kingston of Golden Stars has 6.

Latest Points Standings

Teams P W L D GF GA GD Points

Buxton United 9 8 0 1 46 1 45 25

Mahaica Determinators 9 7 0 2 31 4 27 23

BA/Paradise Sports Club 9 5 3 1 18 13 5 16

BV/Triumph United 9 5 4 0 18 20 -2 15

Golden Stars 9 4 4 1 19 13 6 13

Plaisance Panthers 9 3 4 2 11 24 -13 11

Ann’s Grove United 9 2 5 2 8 16 -8 8

Victoria Kings 9 2 6 1 6 17 -11 7

Buxton Stars 9 1 7 1 7 22 -15 4

Buxton Youth Developers 9 1 7 1 6 40 -34 4