GBTI/RHTYSC Inter School Cricket…Lower Corentyne and Corentyne Comprehensive cop titles

Lower Corentyne Secondary Female’s and Corentyne Comprehensive Secondary Male team emerged as the respective 2017 Guyana Bank for Trade & Industry (GBTI) / Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club (RHTY&SC) Softball cricket competition champions.

In the grand final, Corentyne Comprehensive Secondary boys posted 58 for 4 from their allotted 6-overs; Keyron Cooper 14 and Darius Ramotar 11 were the principal scorers. Tyrese Sealey was the best J.C. Chandisingh Secondary bowler with 2 for 4 runs.

In response J.C. Chandisingh was kept on tight reins and was restricted to 45 for 5. Only Marlon Naidu with 10 reached double figures. Cooper who was named player-of-the-final returned with the ball to take 2 for 7 to lead his school to victory.

In the female championship match, Lower Corentyne trounced Port Mourant Secondary to emerge as the new champions, J.C. Chandisingh were the 2016 winners. Batting first, Port Mourant were restricted to 19 for 2 from 5-overs, Shimeka Thompson made 9 not out with a wicket each going to Layah Kendall and Lesa Williams.

Set 20 to win from 5-overs, Lower Corentyne Secondary raced to 21 without losing a wicket off just 1.5-overs. Female player-of-the-final Aliyah Henry lashed her way to 16 in a winning cause.

The respective players-of-the-finals were presented with educational material as prizes while the male and female champions received trophies.

In male preliminary round results, J.C. Chandisingh defeated Port Mourant by 11 runs. J.C. Chandisingh made 49 for 5 from their allotted 5-overs, Chanderpaul Govindan contributed 12. Port Mourant in response were limited to 38 for 6.

In the second match, Corentyne Comprehensive Secondary defeated Lower Corentyne by 4-runs. Scores: Corentyne Comprehensive 50 for 2 from 5-overs, Keyron Cooper 26. Lower Corentyne, 46 for 4.

In the female category, Corentyne Comprehensive lost to Lower Corentyne by 10 wickets; the former were restricted to 26 for 3 off 5-overs. Lower Corentyne blasted their way to 29 without loss from just 2.1-overs. J.C. Chandisingh Secondary School failed to turn up for their match with Port Mourant Secondary School.

The tournament was the fourth of its kind and was organised by the nine cricket teams of Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation as part of the club’s successful Say No/Say Yes Programme.

Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster proudly stated that the Guyana Bank for Trade & Industry sponsored competition was the club’s 525th programme/activity for 2017 and was held under the Say No to Drugs, Suicide and Yes to Education, Sports Campaign.

Foster encouraged the students to always avoid satan and his evil ways and to make sure that they stay in school and pursue a solid educational foundation as it was the key to their success.

The Secretary/CEO also urged the students to always strive for excellence and to be careful in choosing friends as false ones can lead them astray with bad advice.

“True friends do not encourage you to use drugs, get involved in crime, to be disrespectful to your parents or to consume alcohol. True Friends would always encourage you to attain your true potential in sports, culture and education.”

He pledged the club’s continued commitment towards investing heavily in sports whilst also pledging to organise more cricket tournaments for the four schools. Special gratitude was extended to the Board of Directors, Management and Staff of Guyana Bank for Trade & Industry for their sponsorship of the tournament which has become a permanent and popular fixture on the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club list of activities.