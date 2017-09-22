Frustrated citizen accusing GPL of cruelty and incompetence

Dear Editor,

I humbly ask that this letter be published in your newspaper in which I seek to express my frustration and disappointment at Guyana Power& Light for not keeping their side of the bargain and completely side-lining me a faithful citizen, student and public servant of this country.

On April, 26, 2017 at 11:17:21, I paid Guyana Power & Light here after refer to as GPL, $19,360 for an electrical meter to be placed at my residence, this payment was rightfully made after I wired my house and received a certificate from a certified electrician. I was informed by GPL that representative will come to inspect the premises and I would be further advised. Sometime later on, another date which I can’t remember, the inspection was done and I was told that further assessment had to be made, given that capital works would have to be done in order for me to get electricity.

After much running to GPL, begging, calling, texting them on Facebook and using every conceivable means of communication, I was then called to uplift an invoice for the amount of money the capital works would cost, this was on June 2, 2017. (From April, 26,2017) Based on the information received the capital works would cost $ 213,781.00, GPL’s contribution would be $ 81,268.00 which would leave an amount of $ 132,513.00 then VAT was added of $18,552.00) bringing up the money to a grand total of $ 151,065.00.

Based on the this invoiced signed by Silviena Charles the manager for the Customer Services Centre, it stated that this service “ may not be realized for as long as nine weeks (9 weeks)after the capital Contribution has been paid.” I paid the money in two parts, the first payment made on the June 7th 2017, and the second made on July 5th 2017, Editor as I type this letter it is September 14th 2017 and not a post has been planted, not a wire run, not a meter attached, I called the Designed Department, the Engineering Department, the Victoria Outpost who are responsible for doing the works based on information received, I am receiving promises that the work will be done and every day I come home I look with faith to the skies in hope to see a post planted but noting.

I am also a public servant and I work during the day, if that is not enough, Editor my deepest fears was realized during the hrs.of 3:00 O’clock, Wednesday and 10:00 hrs. Wednesday night, thief came and took my flat screen smart TV, ripping out my back door in the process. Editor maybe just maybe if I had my electricity and had an opportunity to put on cameras on my house, or my outside lights, that could have served as a deterrent to the thief or someone would have at least seen and give a shout but none of that was possible. They took my television that I am 4 months away from finish paying for after paying for it two years.

I am frustrated and fed-up with the system. I am trying to do right. I am not stealing electricity though I can. I am not begging anybody for electricity. I am trying as a young man to work for my own and do things the right way but GPL is a deterrent from right practices; it is a hypocritical company. On advertisements, they say come into us but even with that invitation there is no guarantee that they would honor their words. My ACCT# is 0615686. My CUST number is 0650694. Anyone who can help in any way to beg GPL to bring electricity I paid for. I’ll be grateful.

Samuel Gillis