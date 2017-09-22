East Bank villages gearing up for 7-a-side football tourney on Sept. 30

The Grove Playfield will come alive on Saturday September 30 with inter village rivalry when a 7-a-side one-day competition comes off.

Villages including Agricola, Herstelling, Mocha, Diamond, Grove, Samatta Point/Kaneville, Friendship, Kuru Kururu, Yarrowkabra and Soesdyke among others will have the opportunity to compete for attractive cash prizes on offer.

Interested teams can contact Wayne Francois to register on 676 9256.