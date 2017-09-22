Coach Dover working on Fitness; William Europe looking solidify place in National setup

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has encamped a provisional, youthful squad of 28 players as preparations begin ahead of the Golden Jaguars international friendly against Grenada, away on October 7 next.

One week into the training, Interim Head Coach Wayne Dover has signaled his disappointment on the overall fitness of the youngsters in the camp. Speaking to the media during the squad’s fourth training session which focused on aerobics, endurance and strength at the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ground on Wednesday night, Dover exclaimed that, “At this moment our primary focus is getting the players physically ready, all the other areas that need improving will have separate sessions. These young guys are very good talents and it’s just mind boggling how they have not kept themselves fit being senior athletes.”

Former Alpha United, now Santos Winger, 24-year-old William Europe, is one of the players who has kept his fitness intact. His good fitness is credit not only because of regular first team football for Santos in the recently concluded Corona Invitational tournament but also due to his personal training.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport, Europe, posited his self-belief of making the final cut to Grenada, “I’m very confident of making the final squad because I train hard, even during the off season I keep myself fit because I want to capitalise on any opportunity that presents itself, I know I can make the team as long as I continue to work hard.”

One of the fastest wingers in the country, the very agile Europe noted that since the contractual dispute with his former club Alpha United and the GFF pertaining to the Elite League which saw the club’s omission, his development has been stunted.

“The intensity that Alpha gave me whilst training was far different from other teams because I was around a group of senior players with national team experience. Basically at Santos I’m around a lot of talented players but they’re youngsters so it’s like starting all over again for me.”

In the 28-member provisional squad, the experienced 35-year-old Gregory “Jackie Chan” Richardson who is hailed as one of the best forwards Guyana’s produced, has been included. Coach Dover explained that Richardson’s role in the team is to “grandfather” the youths. “Not grandfather because of his age but because of the years of experience he has gathered being part of the national setup and this will benefit the youngsters greatly as it is a learning experience”, the coach stated.