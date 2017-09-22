Charities to benefit from Scotiabank Golf Classic

Latest update September 22nd, 2017 12:58 AM

Winners of the Scotiabank Annual Golf Classic 2017, to be held tomorrow at the Lusignan Golf Club, will have $250,000 to donate to charities of their choices. This has become a tradition of the bank to combine its support for golf with its commitment to local charities.

Products and Marketing Manager for Scotiabank Jennifer Cipriani hands over a symbolic cheque to Club Captain, Brian Glasford.

And it is part of a generous $1.2M package of sponsorship and prizes including golf bags and other equipment that is sure to get golfers out on the course. Tee off is 12:30hrs and the format is Medal Play with trophies and prizes for 1st through 3rd, Best Net, Best Gross, Nearest to the Pin, Longest Putter and Most Honest Golfer.
There will also be handouts for every participant, of balls, gloves, hats, umbrellas, flasks and other rewards. Members are encouraged to come out and show support for a premier, long term sponsor. The registration fee for this tournament is $3000.

