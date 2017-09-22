Bigwig at Georgetown Hospital favouring certain contractors

Dear Editor,

My letter is one that is openly addressed to His Excellency. I ask for it to be published. I would like to bring to your attention a matter of grave concern not only to me but other contractors providing or intent on providing goods and services to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. This issue concerns the credibility or fairness of a big wig on the GHPC’s board.

It was brought to the attention of a few persons (within the GPHC & contractors) that this person been engaging in practices that would see persons/ contractors that he/she prefers being awarded contracts that have either been tendered or soon to be tendered out. This information initially began circulating within the GPHC but upon further investigation a particular potential contractor (known to the bigwig) has been boasting about being solid for an upcoming contract. Further information has been leaked to this individual pertaining to soon to be advertised tenders and he has been putting systems in place to prepare themselves ahead of time. The same chosen contractor is one who has defrauded the state of millions of dollars and destroyed hard working people’s chances who were employed by him of collecting pension or having their information up to date at GRA

Now this is unfair competition because any individual or company that is made privy to information has someone that is in a system on their side guaranteeing their selection will have an edge. This administration promised a good life and to change a lot of things particularly in the tendering process to ensure fairness. I do not, like many other persons, look for the government to hand you anything without working for it but how can someone survive under these circumstances.

I do not cast accusations without doing investigation but like myself other contractors will be watching closely at any and all tenders emanating from the GPHC (particularly the ones that have been buzzed about) since this institution has been having bad publicity far too many times and the latest scandal was under the stewardship of this same big wig.

The APNU/AFC government have talked about rampant corruption under the previous administration which many of us do not dispute, so why is it still continuing and on a larger scale under your administration. I am therefore calling on the relevant bodies/ authority to carry out an investigation and the necessary actions are taken where relevant. System should be put in place to ensure persons that can corrupt a system by their mere position are prevented from doing so.

Thank you for reading my letter and I hope that an investigation will be launched into this matter and measures implemented to ensure fairness and persons are selected based on what is set out in the procurement process. The embarrassing part is persons that have become aware of this trend and are working in the hospital are appalled at this level of get rich scheme by the big wig. These scandals are making this administration look very bad. Cc: Minister of State, Joseph Harmon. I have coped this letter to the following persons; Minister of Health, Volda Lawrence, Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Chairman of the National Procurement and Tender Administration, Berkley Wickham Chairman, Public Procurement Commission, Mrs. Carrol Corbin, C.E.O, Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, Mr. George Lewis

Straight Forward Contractor