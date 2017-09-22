Berbice man denied bail on ganja charge

An unemployed man was yesterday remanded to prison for allegedly trafficking in 270 grams of marijuana.

Terry Myles, 29, of Rosignol, Berbice, appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he denied the charged which alleged that September 15, he had in his possession 270 grams of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

The unrepresented man when given a chance to address the court said, “I don’t work. I live most of my life in Trinidad. I recently came to Guyana and I suppose to leave next month. Is 15 long years I living in Trinidad.”

Police Prosecutor, Simone Payne, objected to bail being granted to the defendant citing the serious nature of the offence and the penalty the charge attracts.

The prosecutor added that if bail is granted to the defendant he would not return to court for the completion of the trial.

The prosecutor stated that on the day in question police officers on patrol observed the defendant acting in a suspicious manner and when they stop the vehicle, a black plastic bag was thrown out the window.

The bag was retrieved and a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems were discovered inside the bag.

The defendant was arrested and taken to the station where the narcotics were weighed in his presence and he was charged for the offence.

The prosecution objection was upheld by the magistrate and the defendant was remanded to prison. He will make his next court appearance on October 4.