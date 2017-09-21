When the media make haste on a non-issue

Dear Editor,

As Registrar of the University of Guyana, I wish to respond and clarify a number of issues initially raised in a published article entitled: “Guyanese robbed of opportunity to study at Leeds University” dated September 1, 2016 which was being recirculated in various social media outlets during the period commencing September 14, 2017 and subjected to comments in “letters to the editor” specifically in the Kaieteur News of September 17, 2017

It is indeed unfortunate that the University Administration was not approached by the Guyana Times or the Kaieteur Newspaper, to clarify some of the allegations and conclusions arrived at in the published article or letter prior to publication. In this regard, it behooves me to provide both context and the facts in the referenced matter.

Ever since my appointment as Registrar of the University of Guyana in 2015, the Registry adopted as its mission “Transforming the Registry into a student focused and student friendly environment”. In this regard, there was the commencement of the provision of service to the general public and students between 7:00 hrs and 19:00 hrs. Monday thru Friday, and 8:30 hrs to noon on Saturdays. Additionally, applications for transcripts and duly processed, verified and dispatched within a 48 hour period in accordance with receipt of full information and prescribed payments.

For some strange reason, after a complete year, the article has re-appeared, with some analysts publishing opinions, not consistent with the facts and without the benefit of total information. Allow me the opportunity therefore to provide some background and factual context on this matter as follows:

1. At 11:40 pm on Monday September 11, 2017 I received an email from former student, Renita Chanderballi, seeking, inter alia, my “urgent assistance” in transmitting a transcript that was requested less than a week ago (September 6, 2017) and to be sent to Leeds University.

2. At 6:20 am on September 12, 2017 I acknowledged the email of the previous day and promised Ms. Chanderballi that I will “…ascertain the facts in the matter…” and revert to her later that same day.

3. On September 12, 2017 at 5:46 pm the Assistant Registrar for Examinations dispatched an email to Ms. Chanderballi advising her, inter alia, “…that the transcript was uplifted by FedEx today…” and further suggested that she should track the delivery with the tracking number which she had in her possession.

4. Ms. Chanderballi immediately acknowledged receipt of the email from the Assistant Registrar for Examination and conveyed her thanks “… for the quick response today and for preparing my transcript free of cost… and that it was much appreciated…”

5. During the exchanges of email between Ms. Chanderballi and officials of the Registry which had been copied to the Dean, Faculty of Natural Sciences, it was divulged by Ms. Chanderballi that she was unable to reach the Examinations Division by phone to provide a specific mailing address to where the transcript should be sent. Upon receipt of this information on September 12, 2017, her transcript was immediately dispatched and Ms. Chanderballi was duly advised.

It is indeed unfortunate and perhaps injudicious that, for reasons best known to them, some media operatives, came to conclusions, and passed judgement, without the benefit of the facts. Indeed, it has been established that contrary to erroneous reporting as specifically reflected in a letter written by Mr. Frederick Kissoon and published in the Kaieteur News on September 17, 2017 the student is happily at Leeds now and we wish our alum as we wish all other alum the best. We are happy to have been able to provide her the foundation for getting into Leeds.

In this regard, it is my considered opinion that given all the facts in this matter, there should be a full retraction and unqualified apology by all media houses that published unsubstantiated articles and letters in their respective newspapers without the benefit of complete information. Indeed the University Administration has not been informed by either Leeds or Ms. Chanderballi that there has been any negative impact on her scholarship. Finally, it is my respectful view that while the public has a right to information, there must be a corresponding duty to be responsible by the provision of information that is informed by the best evidence in which there is little or no element of self-interest, lack of information and bias.

C. Nigel Gravesande Ph.D

Registrar

Editor’s note; Mr. Kissoon hereby offers an unqualified apology to the University and a full retraction.