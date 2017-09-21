Vera’s Finally looking to put its stamp on President’s Cup Horserace Meet

Latest update September 21st, 2017 12:59 AM
The Rising Sun Turf Club is the venue to be on October 1st when the President’s Cup Horserace Meet is staged starting at 1:00pm.
A keenly contested day of horseracing is expected as many of the leading racehorses are down to compete for the attractive cash prizes and beautiful trophies on offer. One of the lead horses looking to put its stamp on the feature event is Vera’s Finally, the United States import out of the Jumbo Jet Racing Stables, trained by Fazil Habibulla and ridden by Jockey Colin Ross. The horse stormed to victory in the 11th Running of the Guyana Cup, brushing aside all challengers.
The connections at the Jumbo Jet Stables have been working on their charge to repeat in the October 1st President’s Cup event.
The main attraction will be for horses classified C3 & Lower galloping over a distance of 1600M for a $1M first prize and a scorcher of a race is anticipated with Vera’s Finally the main candidate for the win.
Other attractions on the programme include; the E Class Maiden/F1 & Lower Open co-feature over 1400M with $600,000 being the winner’s purse.
The H1 & Lower horses will run for a $350,000 first prize covering a 1400M distance. The I 1 & Lower, H3 non-earners for 2017 will compete for a $300,000 reward also covering 1400M.
The 2-years-Guyana bred Maiden animals will collide for $200,000 winners take in a 1100M sprint.
The J3 & K & Lower class horses will compete over 1400M for a $175,000 purse and in the L Class Non-winners event also covering 1400M, turfites will see the winner staking claim to the $150,000 first prize.
Fans are promised an entertaining day at the races.
Sep 21, 2017NOTTINGHAM, England, CMC – Seamer Kesrick Williams has underscored the importance of taking England out of their natural game as West Indies look to square the five-match series in the second...
Sep 21, 2017
Sep 21, 2017
Sep 21, 2017
Sep 21, 2017
Sep 21, 2017
I read in the newspapers that the British Government will fund a project called waterfront recreation. It involves modernizing... more
The National Library should take a bow. It has been quietly providing a most important service to students and other booklovers... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS and High Commissioner... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]