Vera’s Finally looking to put its stamp on President’s Cup Horserace Meet

The Rising Sun Turf Club is the venue to be on October 1st when the President’s Cup Horserace Meet is staged starting at 1:00pm.

A keenly contested day of horseracing is expected as many of the leading racehorses are down to compete for the attractive cash prizes and beautiful trophies on offer. One of the lead horses looking to put its stamp on the feature event is Vera’s Finally, the United States import out of the Jumbo Jet Racing Stables, trained by Fazil Habibulla and ridden by Jockey Colin Ross. The horse stormed to victory in the 11th Running of the Guyana Cup, brushing aside all challengers.

The connections at the Jumbo Jet Stables have been working on their charge to repeat in the October 1st President’s Cup event.

The main attraction will be for horses classified C3 & Lower galloping over a distance of 1600M for a $1M first prize and a scorcher of a race is anticipated with Vera’s Finally the main candidate for the win.

Other attractions on the programme include; the E Class Maiden/F1 & Lower Open co-feature over 1400M with $600,000 being the winner’s purse.

The H1 & Lower horses will run for a $350,000 first prize covering a 1400M distance. The I 1 & Lower, H3 non-earners for 2017 will compete for a $300,000 reward also covering 1400M.

The 2-years-Guyana bred Maiden animals will collide for $200,000 winners take in a 1100M sprint.

The J3 & K & Lower class horses will compete over 1400M for a $175,000 purse and in the L Class Non-winners event also covering 1400M, turfites will see the winner staking claim to the $150,000 first prize.

Fans are promised an entertaining day at the races.