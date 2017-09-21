Two detained after lad, 13, goes missing

A 13-year-old Overwinning Primary School student of Brother’s Village, East Bank Berbice went missing on Sunday.

The lad, Leonard Archibald, reportedly left home with his sisters for a birthday party, a village away, however he never returned home.

His grieving mother, Abigail Archibald, told Kaieteur News that her son was at home on Sunday, since it was his father’s birthday.

However, his sisters were also invited to a birthday party in Sisters’ Village, East Bank Berbice. He opted to accompany his sisters that Sunday afternoon.

“He sister dem leff to go the birthday and he follow after them with he bicycle.”

The 13-year-old’s eldest brother relayed that his brother was standing across the road from the birthday waiting on his sisters. They eventually left not long after.

“He was like a two minute in front his sisters riding and he can’t reach home.

The mother ask where the boy deh and the sisters seh how he leff fuh come.

“The woman send the next brother fuh look fuh he and he seh he ain’t see he nowhere on the road”.

The boy stated that neighbours came out in their numbers and formed a search party scouring the nearby abandoned houses, tracks leading to the backlands and other villages with the hope of finding the teen alive.

After several hours of searching, the mother stated that they decided to file a missing person’s report at the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, according to the brother of the missing teen, they suspected an individual in the said village (Sisters) who is known for allegedly “catching li’l boys and doing wrong things with dem.”

There have been several reports of such happenings in the village, according to one resident.

The indivual, according to one of the Archibald brothers, was seen by residents ‘acting strange’ Sunday night.

However, Crime Chief of ‘B’ Division, Deputy Superintendent Gary McAllister confirmed that several persons were questioned but two were arrested and presently in police custody assisting with investigations.

Young Leonard Archibald left home wearing a pair of khaki shorts on his bicycle.