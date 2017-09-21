Six armed robbery charges for bandit who shot ex-cop’s daughter and colleague

The gunman, who allegedly shot the daughter of former Deputy Commissioner of Police, George Vyphuis, and her colleague during a two hour spree on Tuesday, is to face six charges of armed robbery.

In a release yesterday, police stated that the unemployed, 27-year-old suspect, Dillion Joel Dublin, of 96 Nelson Street, Mocha, was positively identified by six victims, including three women, who were robbed near Second Bridge, Mocha, East Bank Demerara on Tuesday.

“He has been charged with six counts of robbery under arms and will be arraigned before a Magistrate,” the release stated.

“He is also being questioned in relation to an attempted robbery and shooting of a cashier and supervisor which occurred at Plantation Providence about 02:00hrs yesterday (Tuesday).

Tommy-Lee Stevenson, 52, was shot in the hand and foot, shortly after he had dropped his colleague, Cathy Vyphuis, 34, at her Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara home.

The bullet grazed Vyphuis’s left hand, and the robber also relieved her of a hand bag containing valuables.

Vyphuis was treated and discharged while Stevenson was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Stevenson told Kaieteur News yesterday that he was driving on the Mocha Road when he saw two men fishing on a bridge near Miss Vyphius’s residence.

According to Stevenson, one of men then rode up and began to shoot at the vehicle and said “don’t move”.

Mr Stevenson recalled driving away when the shots rang out.

He also said that, “I even forget her.”

He said that he only realised he had been shot after he drove to the police station. He recalled that he could not even move his right hand.

Cathy Vyphuis told Kaieteur News that she had just left work and just as she reached in front of her yard, she noticed a man, with his face partially covered with a handkerchief, standing not far from the vehicle that had dropped her home.

Before the victims could have done anything, the man, who had a gun, ordered them to remain quiet.

But when Stevenson attempted to drive off, the bandit opened fire, injuring Stevenson and Vyphuis, who was standing near the gunman. The robber then relieved Vyphuis of her handbag before fleeing.

Vyphuis recalled falling into a ditch while running to seek assistance. Eventually, a neighbour, Nicole Telford, assisted her until the police and her father arrived.

Telford alleged that the police took “a very long time” to arrive.

Police believe that the same robber attacked six other people about an hour before the shooting.

According to reports, the victims, including three women, were walking in the vicinity of ‘Second Bridge,’ Mocha Arcadia, around 01.45 hrs, when a man on a bicycle, who had covered his face with a handkerchief, rode up and pointed a gun at them.

The robber then ordered them to place their mobile phones on the ground. He then picked up the phones and rode off.

But around 11.00 hrs, one of the victims spotted the alleged robber in the vicinity of the Mocha Police Outpost and alerted police ranks, who took the suspect into custody.