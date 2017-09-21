Several Lindeners secure house lots, others to be re-located

Scores of Linden residents including civil servants, farmers and housewives on Tuesday flocked the Housing Department in Linden to meet with Minister within the Ministry of Housing Valerie Adams-Yearwood and team in relation to house lot allocations and the possibility of acquiring duplexes that are to be built by Government in Amelia’s Ward.

Some persons had also gone to uplift letters to take to commercial banks to apply for mortgages.

A few residents had also visited the Minister concerning issues and challenges facing them with regard to acquiring house lots and even paying off on their house lots. Others used the opportunity to uplift house lot application forms.

While most persons seemed satisfied with the process and were happy to receive their documents, a few expressed frustration with the system of allocation.

One woman said that she was told that she had to be allocated another plot, as the one she had been given was allotted to someone else.

The problem, the woman said, is that she had already built a house on the land.

“I was allocated this plot of land since 2005. I paid half of the money and I started to build. I went out the country and now that I’m back, I came in to pay off for the lot, only to be told that somebody else has already paid for my lot, so I’ll have to be allocated another one,” the resident lamented.

“Tell me how can this be fair? I already have a house on the land. What am I supposed to do? I cannot afford to rebuild from scratch.”

Another woman said that she was also allocated a house lot in Amelias Ward, but when she went to check on the plot someone else had already fenced it around.

She was also told that she would have to be allocated another lot. Both women expressed frustration with the system.

Efforts to secure a comment on the issue from both the Linden Housing Department and the Central Housing Authority proved futile.