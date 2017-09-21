Residents share concerns over relocation of squatters to Mocha

Residents of Mocha have shared similar concerns as the representatives of the Neighbourhood Democratic Council, (NDC) over the proposal by the Central Housing and Planning Authority, (CH&PA) to relocate Lombard Street squatters to sections of the community.

During a consultation exercise held on Sunday, the residents expressed concerns over the social issues plaguing Mocha/Arcadia and its environs.

The residents have amplified crime and drugs as the main social issues affecting, particularly, the youths in the community.

Residents who spoke with Kaieteur News noted that they are not against the government’s intention to help the squatters but “the people of Mocha are already having problems keeping the youth in the community off the street corners and away from illicit activities, drugs in particular, which is peddled in plain sight and the police are yet to address the issue. So, they do not believe that it is a good idea to bring all those Lombard Street squatters and place them aback of the village.

It ‘s no secret that the Lombard Street residents are faced with similar social ills so bringing the people in bulk to occupy sections aback of Mocha will only be adding problems to the already troubled area,” another resident said.

Additionally, villagers noted that Mocha has a number of other issues that are yet to be addressed by the Central Government.

These include the need for rehabilitation of several access roads, and the drainage system in the community. Last week, the Mocha/Arcadia Neighbourhood Democratic Council, (NDC) raised concerns over a proposal by the Central Housing and Planning Authority, (CH&PA) to have residents of Lombard and Broad Streets, Georgetown relocated there.

The Housing Ministry announced a plan to relocate residents occupying shacks at the corner of Lombard and Broad Streets, Georgetown.

The decision was taken following a stakeholders’ meeting with officials from the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Communities’ Department of Housing.

The agencies had committed to improving the lives of the residents, who have expressed the desire to have “turn-key” homes built for the 56 families living in the area.

“We are looking at the possibility of building core homes so that when we remove the people from here, we’re going to put them in a house rather than [give them a piece of] land,” Minister within the Ministry of Communities, with responsibility for Housing, The Honourable Valarie Patterson, had said during a visit to the settlement.

However, the NDC expressed its dissatisfaction after officials of the CHPA took initial action to relocate the residents to a section of the East Bank Demerara (EBD) community without consultation with the Village Council.

“I think it is not fair on our community that based on your plan, 49 families from Lombard Street are placed here. Mocha has problems of its own without adding to the socio-economic problems of Lombard Street residents to the equation,” Chairman of the NDC, Rudolph Adams said.

“Mocha is not without its fair share of problems but I believe that bringing 49 families here can only result in added social destruction to the small community.

The Council was in favour of having the squatters dispersed to various housing developments.

By the end of the meeting, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CH&PA, Lelon Saul, committed to better consultations with the Village Council.

In a subsequent release to the press, the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) CEO reiterated that the authority has no intention of imposing on the people of Mocha/Arcadia.

The CH&PA said that officials met with councillors of the Mocha/Arcadia Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) to officially inform them of the decision to relocate 40-43 families from Lombard and Board Streets, Georgetown, to their community.

“It was agreed the council will consult with the wider community of Mocha Arcadia, and based on that consultation, we (CH&PA) will decide the way forward”, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), CHPA, Leon Saul reiterated.

Saul explained that “the consultation with the council was foremost not timely…. We should have consulted with them first.”

The CEO noted that the East Bank Demerara NDC was concerned about new residents relocating to the area, since they feared it may add to the social problems that the community is currently facing.

Another issue is that many of the Mocha/Arcadia residents share the view that “the area is ancestral land” and residents of Barnwell North (a constituency within the Mocha/Arcadia NDC) are apprehensive because many were “unable to receive their certificates of title for property which they have been occupying for quite some time now”.

The CH&PA has committed to having a fruitful engagement with the NDC, and residents “We want them to find favour with our position.”