One of Jagdeo’s GECOM chairman choices is not fit and proper

Latest update September 21st, 2017 12:59 AM
Dear Editor,
Recently there are so many comments on who is fit and proper for the position of GECOM Chairman. The Opposition Party seems to be scraping the barrels to come up with a suitable candidate but no luck.
One of the proposed has a checkered past. As far as the record shows, he released strays from the 51 Police Station and in the process assaulted a police woman. Is he fit and proper? He was the sitting Magistrate at West Berbice when he insisted that he had to cross on the Ferry even though the boat was filled. He had his car parked in the gang way and was seen in one of the beer gardens at the stelling imbibing. He did not get his wish and after several pleadings by the boat crew, he removed his vehicle but not without loudly issuing a slew of derogatory remarks about ‘black’ people.
A police report was prepared and it was thereafter recommended that he be removed as a Magistrate and he was. In 1992 when there was a change of government he was reappointed a Magistrate because nothing was found in his file at the office of the Chancellor even though the Police report was sent there. There was even an allegation which surfaced about the same Magistrate and the ‘Rounders Girls’ at Lower Corentyne (alleged sexual assault) That matter was not reported. The nation should think about it. Is he a fit and proper person for the position? I rest my case
Analyst
