NAMILCO moving beyond sports to empower greatest resource

Partners with Miss Guyana Vena Mookram in Fitness Park venture

A household name in Guyana when it come to the promotion of sports and empowerment of the nations sportsmen and women, the National Milling Company of Guyana Inc. (NAMILCO) has now embarked on a different initiative still aimed at empowerment of the nation’s greatest resource, its people.

From football to cycling just to name a mere few of the sports that has been benefitting from the generosity of the company over the years as a result of the vision of its Managing Director Bert Sukhai, the company has now taken on a partnering role with Miss Guyana Vena Mookram as a tangible demonstration of support for her decision to use her platform in order to promote Diabetes Awareness.

By highlighting the prevalence of the disease in Guyana and seeking to educate the populace on practices that can prevent, and manage the disease, Ms. Mookram is seeking to help the public to avoid many of the debilitating potential effects of the disease.

NAMILCO, through financial donations, part sponsorship, assistance with logistics planning and administration of events has been helping in her pursuit of her goals as a service to the public.

Events have included health walks and medical outreach functions in Rose Hall, Berbice, Georgetown, Essequibo, and Lenora and Diamond respectively.

At these events members of the public/residents were recipients of advice on the importance of healthy lifestyles, free blood pressure and blood sugar testing, dental care, optical testing and the distribution of reading glasses.

Attendees were treated to NAMILCO’s healthy and tasty product lines including Wheat-Up porridge and Pholourie in addition to and gift hampers made up of the company’s products.

The events culminated with the grand opening of the Vena Mookram Diabetic Centre and Play Park in Diamond, East Bank Demerara on September 10, 2017.

NAMILCO has been on a mission to ensure healthy inexpensive nutrition for the Guyanese public for the past 48 years.

“We think that for Ms. Mookram at the tender age of 18 to have embraced and be actively pursuing this vision is commendable. We wish her the very best in the upcoming Ms. World contest.”