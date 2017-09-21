Mad man play steel band pun Li’l Joe glass window

Old people see cheapness nah good. You does end up paying nuff more fuh cheapness.

Li’l Joe coulda hire a security guard service because he use to mek nuff money when he use to practise law. He know in court when people tek cheap lawyer dem does lose de case because dem lawyer does tek dem money and don’t even tun up.

Although he got that experience he still tek a cheap guard. De man was wukking fuh him fuh years. He never increase de man pay although cost of living gone up high, high.

De man get a piece of iron and play steel band pun Li’l Joe glass window. He get jail yesterday fuh brucking up Li’l Joe window, doors and everything he coulda lash.

When dem boys brackle de man in court de man seh every day he going home hungry and he children going to school hungry. De man seh Li’l Joe never give him a raise but he tek big, big raise fuh heself and he fellow politicians

He seh dem raise dem pay by 50 % and Joe didn’t give him he five per cent out of that 50. All these things tek a toll pun de man head and he trip.

De man seh now de magistrate got him tripping more in prison. He seh he sorry de jail ain’t got glass window.

Dem boys hear couple of dem in GECOM tripping, too. Dem studying de jail sentence to come fuh de things dem do.

Dem end up paying nuff more fuh some cheap ass things.

Pliers wha cost six dollars dem pay ten times de cost. De same thing wid de battery, toners and a lot of other things. Dem even pay nuff money fuh radios that don’t wuk.

Dem boys hear one of de investigation done and criminal charges recommended. Nobody not hearing anything much. Dem boys want to know if dem got to get a piece of iron and start brucking Soulja Bai window fuh get him to tek action.

At de same time, de man wha went to jail yesterday seh he sorry he didn’t ketch Li’l Joe.

Talk half and avoid cheapness.