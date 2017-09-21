Linden PNCR Office undergoing massive rehabilitation to the tune of some $7.8M

The PNCR’s Region 10 Office is currently undergoing massive rehabilitative works to the tune of some $7.8M.

The works are scheduled to be completed in time for the party’s sixtieth anniversary on October 5, according to Regional Party Chair, Sandra Adams.

Adams said that the office is scheduled to be officially opened on October 1.

According to Adams, each Region was tasked with executing a project for the sixtieth anniversary celebrations, and Region Ten chose to rehabilitate and spruce up the local office. The project is being financed by party members, local businesses and other stakeholders.