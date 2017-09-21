Here is the evidence of the voices and power Indians have in Guyana

Dear Editor,

Ravi Dev, the leader of the media architecture that daily executes the duel goals of a psychological war on African Guyanese and a propagandistic war to miseducate Indo Guyanese, has finally joined the discussion between his Guyana Times tribalists and myself. Of course, as purveyors of the idea that this Government is against Indians, his letter begins with “Eric Phillips …Advisor to the President of Guyana when he and his co-writers fully well know that I am a Special Assistant to the Presidential Advisor on Sustainable Development.

This which includes the prevention and recovery of state assets as well as being part of the Team responsible for the development of a sustainable Green state that includes integration of the 17 Sustainable Development Goal of Agenda 2030. Perhaps, in his haste to make this an ethnic issue, Ravi and friends, conveniently forget I am the co-author of the Guyana 21 and Guyana 2030 plans with Stanley Ming, something I rarely receive any credit for. So Ravi, there is no President Granger or APNU-AFC conspiracy. I am a White House Fellow, does that mean the US is involved in a conspiracy against Indians in Guyana.

In his Sunday feature captioned “Can the Indian Guyanese speak” , Ravi addressed three issues that underpin the recent debate. First, he asked the question “Can the Indo-Guyanese speak”. Second, he made the argument that Indians were not given land. Third he made the argument that the Amerindian Act of 2006 was not reparations but “Indigenous Peoples’ MP, Stephen Campbell, attended the 1965 Independence Conference in London and ensured the official Agreement for the Independence of Guyana, (Annex C) required the independent Government provide legal ownership or rights of occupancy for Amerindians”.

Before, I respond to these 3 issues, I will like to remind Ravi Dev that ACDA including myself has categorically and continuously called for constitution reform since 1992 and that has not changed. We believe the Westminster System is a pernicious and egregious system for Guyana and will allow trap Guyana in an ethnic prism that will prevent development. For Guyana to grow, there must be constitutional reform

On Ravi’s first point about Indians not being allow to speak. This statement is one of the most remarkable statements that can be made by someone who claims to be truthful. This shows the malicious degree of deception used by Indian leadership in Guyana as championed, nurtured and promoted by liar Jagdeo. Ravi. Indo-Guyanese have the Mirror, Guyana Times (Georgetown and Berbice editions) and ICDN. For TV, Indo-Guyanese own and control channels 6, 13, 28; 65, 69, 93 and 102. TV channels also are owned outside of Georgetown. For radio, Indo-Guyanese have Freedom Radio etc

Ravi’s contention that Indians have no voice is a malicious and outrageous racial lie. I wonder who the following writers are. Donald Ramotar, Anil Nandilall, Gail Texeira, Peter Ramsaroop, Sase Singh , Rhyaan Shah, Anna Correia, Lomarsh Luminary, Leslie Ramsammy, Bheri Ramsarran, QuanEdghill, Frank Anthony, Harry Gill, Hydar Ally, Neaz Subhan. Of course, there are many radio personalities such as Gillian Burton-Persaud who ply the airwaves on a daily basis and another 12 or so on facebook.

Ravi’s second point argues about Indians not being given free land. Again, the history books easily reveal this lie. Ravi knows this is not true. Two reminders to Ravi if he goes down the path of Indians not receiving lands. Beyond the fact that reparations are given for crimes against humanity, Ravi clearly remembers the East Indian Colonization Program of 1919 and the 11,000 house lots provided to sugar workers in Guysuco.

That the British did not discuss reparations for Africans in the Pre-Independence is not surprising. Ravi knows that Britian offered Guyana as an Indian colony even though 473000 African lives were lost to build Guyana while offering Africans nothing. Ravi very well remembers the Letter from W. Hewley Wharton, ParbhuSawh and Joseph A. Luckhoo (Secretary, Indian Imperial Colonisation Deputation of British Guiana) which read:.

“Every encouragement is being offered to Indian agricultural families and Indian, both large and small. For settlement in the land under an absolutely free and voluntary system of Colonization, which places the people in a good position from the start and enable them to improve their general condition. We would then have hundreds of prosperous villages and thousands of square miles of flourishing crops springing up from the fertile soil of the Colony, and by the exploitation of the Gold, Diamond, Aluminum, (bauxite ore), and other mineral and forest wealth of British Guiana , the three century old dream of Sir Walter Raleigh regarding our Magnificent Province , the fabled land of El Dorado, would be realized”.

Ravi well remembers the Sugar Industry Welfare Fund Committee that funded 1% interest loans for the 11000 house lots of sugar workers. Ravi also knows that African villages were prevented from the same benefits because a policy was implemented so that unless they owned their house lots, they couldn’t benefit from the 1% interest. This is because Africans lands were communally owned, one of the main reasons of the current Land COI.

Ravi’s third point centered on his misrepresented view, (he is a lawyer and should know better) that the Amerindians did not receive reparations but got lands in some pre-independence negotiation. Well, the British left Guyana in 1966. The Amerindian Act proving 13.8 % of Guyana was passed in 2006 by the Government of Guyana . It is a reparatory justice Act by International law and a precedent by the Guyana Government. Perhaps Ravi is setting the stage for the Indian Arrival Committee to argue at the land COI for reparations for indenture ship. Hence he wrote in his letter that those whom did not receive return passage should be given lands. For Ravi Dev to argue Indians have no voice in Guyana. I am speechless at the politics of Ravi and his Guyana Times compadres.

Eric Phillips