GMRSC’s Caribbean Invasion; 2nd Class champion Shawn Persaud out to retain title

The Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club’s (GMRSC), Caribbean Invasion International Drag Race meet, which will see drivers from at least four countries going head to head at the South Dakota Circuit has seen quite a number of dragsters confirming their participation for the October 1st event.

One of the latest drivers to confirm his participation is two-time reigning 2nd Class Champion Shawn Persaud.

Persaud who won the previous two locally hosted drag meets will be pushing his Toyota Caldina to better his 8.4 seconds which was good enough to seriously challenge Mohammed’s Enterprise GTR Godzilla along with the visiting Surinamese competitors last march.

Speaking to Kaieteur Sport on Tuesday, a very confident Persaud shared that he will be eyeing a run in the1st class as well this meet, “It’s two years now I’ve been dominating the 2nd class. I’m looking for stiffer competition and I will be vying for the unlimited class title this year. I have no doubts in retaining my 2nd class title, my Caldina is revving to go.”

Meanwhile, speedsters who think they have what it takes to outperform Shawn Persaud and the lot at the Caribbean Invasion International drag meet are encouraged by the GMRSC to begin the registration process early to facilitate the entry of competitors into the timing system. Entry forms are available at the GMRSC’s Thomas Lands, office between normal working hours.