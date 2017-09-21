Latest update September 21st, 2017 12:59 AM

Caretaker jailed for damaging Minister Harmon’s property

Jailed: Samuel Green

A man who claimed to be mentally unstable was yesterday sentenced to six months imprisonment for damaging Minister of State, Joseph Harmon’s building. Samuel Green, 36, of Lot 99 Guyhoc, Georgetown appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he admitted that on September 15, last, at Lot 136 Mazaruni Street, Guyhoc, Georgetown, he damaged several sections of a building owned by Harmon.
Police Prosecutor, Simone Payne told the court that Minister Harmon left Green to watch over the building and to ensure that it was kept clean. The Prosecutor added that on the day in question, Green was seen with a metal bar which had he picked up from the ground and began hitting several parts of the building including the windows.
The court heard that the police were notified and the accused was arrested. When told of the offence, he admitted. He was then cautioned and later charged.
Senior Magistrate, Fabayo Azore told Green that the custodial sentence was imposed on him taken into consideration the amount of monies involved and the fact that he did not waste the court’s time and pleaded guilty on his first appearance.

