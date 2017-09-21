CANU issues bulletin for ‘Rani’

The Customs Anti narcotics Unit (CANU) has issued a wanted bulletin for Ron Reid, also known as ‘Rani.’

A release gave Reid’s last known address as Lot 42 Fourth Street, Alberttown, Georgetown. The release gave no details about the offence for which the man is wanted, but appealed to persons knowing his whereabouts to contact CANU HQ on telephone numbers 226-0431.

Reid and Shaneeza Bacchus were charged in 2015 for allegedly having 70 grams of cocaine in their possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Their attorney, Peter Hugh, in his bail application informed the courtroom that both Bacchus and Reid reside in Alberttown. He further stated that his clients have no pending or previous convictions before a court of law.

Hugh stated to the court that Bacchus, a clothes vendor, is a mother of three.

CANU prosecutor, Oswald Massiah told the court that the two defendants share a common law relationship. His facts stated that on the day in question, CANU officials went to the defendants’ premises. As the officials approached the door and knocked, Bacchus appeared and the officials identified themselves to her. They told Bacchus the reason for the visit and asked her for Reid, when she replied that he was inside. Bacchus then engaged the officials in a conversation, however the ranks insisted that they search the home.

Massiah further related that the police heard a flushing sound coming from inside of the couple’s home. And upon entry they saw the male flushing something down the sink. The police upon looking found four pellets, which they checked in the presence of Reid. The white substance was suspected to be cocaine and the defendants were arrested and charged.

Massiah objected to bail, citing that no special reasons were advanced to the court.

Nonetheless, both Bacchus and Reid were refused bail.