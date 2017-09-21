Body of fisherman discovered in shallow drain

Latest update September 21st, 2017 12:59 AM
– Driver nabbed after mirror with registration number found at scene
A 61-year-old fisherman was killed in a hit and run accident somet ime around 04:00 hrs yesterday on the Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD) Public Road.
The body of Mohamed Yussuff Ashraff, of Lot 155 East Meten-Meer-Zorg was discovered in a shallow drain five hours later.
When police ranks visited the scene, they discovered that one of the driver’s mirrors had broken off and the registration number was on it. As a result, ranks were able to track down the suspect at his Leonora, WCD home and arrest him.
The driver reportedly told the police that he was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the Meten-Meer-Zorg Public Road in motor car PMM 321 when the vehicle suddenly veered south and he struck an object.
Kaieteur News was informed that the 26-year-old driver told the police that he thought he hit a cow and did not bother to stop.
The driver is in police custody at the Leonora Police Station assisting with information. A breathalyser test was administered and he was not found to have any alcohol in his breath.
