Back to North West: Barima sails again

Until a new ferry, being funded by India is commissioned, Region One residents will have to depend on rehabilitated MV Barima to serve the route. The vessel set sail on Tuesday afternoon for the first time this year after it underwent repairs to the tune of $150M.

It now joins Lady Northcote to service the region.

According to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, the vessel left the Kingston wharf with a staff of 12 persons.

Transport and Harbours Department, Director General Marcelene Merchant, along with other senior officers and staffers, were among those who were there to see the passengers and crew off.

The Ministry said that on board were 125 adults including two pensioners and 23 children. The vessel was being captained by Steffan Ross.

It arrived in Port Kaituma, Region One yesterday afternoon.

Some of the new features on the rehabilitated vessel include seating accommodation, 200 adults and 50 children’s life jackets, new beds for sailors and crew members, television sets and most importantly, a new crane to load cargo on board.

The vessel, which was docked, since November 2015, was rehabilitated by local contractor, Courtney Benn Construction Services Limited.

Prior to it being docked and the new refurbishments, passengers utilised hammocks during the journey to Region One, since there was no proper accommodation for passengers.

Two new engines were also installed.

The ferries are more popular for families who are moving to and from North West. The other alternative is by plane.

For the trip, the ferries have to go out on the Atlantic Ocean.