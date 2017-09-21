Army rank robbed, car hijacked

A Guyana Defence Force Lance Corporal is alleging that he was the victim of a carjacking at 20:00 hrs last Friday at Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Corporal Pernell Gordon, who resides at First Street, Mocha, East Bank Demerara, said that he saw two men waving for a taxi in the Providence area.

He decided to stop to pick them up. He said that the men then asked to be let off at Second Bridge into the village.

They reportedly told Gordon,” We going to drop off some money. “.

When he arrived at his destination, he saw two other men standing on the bridge. Gordon said that he stopped to drop off his passengers and the two men approached his vehicle rapidly.

One of the men snatched the keys out of the vehicle, while the other three tried to block Gordon’s escape.

However, the rank said he managed to exit the vehicle. It was then that one of the men struck him behind the head. Gordon said that they relieved him of his wallet, licence, and valuables. They then escaped with their victim’s Toyota Primo, licence plate PVV 7706.

Gordon said he ran from the village to the Providence Police Station where he made a report.

The police went to search for the stolen vehicle and reportedly trailed the car to village of Pearl, East Bank Demerara where the bandits escaped.

The man and his parent have not heard from the police since. The soldier is also offering a reward for the return of his vehicle.