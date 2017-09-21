Latest update September 21st, 2017 12:59 AM

16-yr-old remanded for murder

Almost a year after he allegedly stabbed a man to death during a drunken brawl, a 16-year-old boy appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan charged with murder.
The teenager was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that on October 12, 2016, at Cassique Creek, Baramita, North West District, he murdered 30-year-old Abraham Wills.
According to reports, the teenager and Wills were imbibing “rice wine” at a mining camp in the area, where an argument ensued between them. It is alleged that the teen armed himself with a knife, he retrieved from the mining camp and stabbed Wills to the neck.
Based on reports, the injured man managed to make his way to another camp where he informed persons of what transpired before collapsing. The teenager reportedly went into hiding after the deadly attack.
Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan remanded the juvenile to prison until November 17, when he will appear in the Matthew’s Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

