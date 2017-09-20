Supernatural novel “Kamarang” launched at Indigenous Village

– novelist stresses need to preserve Guyana’s rich culture heritage

The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs on Monday facilitated the launching of the supernatural novel, ‘Kamarang’, written by Kaieteur News journalist Michael Jordan.

The book was officially launched at the Indigenous Village Centre, Sophia, during a programme to celebrate the life and work of Guyana’s first Indigenous parliamentarian, Stephen Campbell, and to honour several Indigenous Guyanese.

Jordan revealed that his 511-page novel is about “an evil thing; an insidious, vengeful thing that stalks its victims from the interior to Georgetown.”

“Its central characters include an old, Indigenous man, who has secrets about a myth that is tied to that being, and a young man with whom he joins forces to confront this evil.

“Also at the centre of the plot is a mysterious woman who appears, as if from nowhere, yet seems to be everywhere, and whose appearance seems to bring trouble and terror.”

In a blurb on the novel’s back cover, Guyana Prize-winning playwright Harold Bascom remarks, “Michael Jordan’s storytelling is artful, in that he kept me riveted throughout. This is a story that is woven from the depths of Guyanese myths, legends, folklore, and from the realms of nightmares.

“Kamarang will live with you, long after you have closed its covers. Stephen King will surely give this one a two-thumbs up.”

Another blurb reads: “Blending the thrill of horror with suspense and local folklore and enduring characters, Jordan weaves a masterfully scary narrative that grips you from the dramatic opening to hair-raising end.”

Jordan, who read an excerpt of his novel, and also signed copies of his book, stressed the need for Guyanese to preserve their culture.

“Our myths, our culture are as valuable as our mineral wealth and our oil wealth. When our oil wealth is depleted, our myths and folklore, still not fully tapped, and still unappreciated, will still be there, and we should exploit this rich heritage through books, through plays, through movies, rather than have some non-Guyanese exploit our heritage.”

Jordan has dedicated his novel to his late father, columnist and writer Walter A. Jordan.

Persons wishing to purchase a copy of Kamarang, which costs $4,000, can contact Michael Jordan on 645-2447, or via his email address, [email protected]