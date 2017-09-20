Latest update September 20th, 2017 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Supernatural novel “Kamarang” launched at Indigenous Village

Sep 20, 2017 News 0

 

– novelist stresses need to preserve Guyana’s rich culture heritage

 

The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs on Monday facilitated the launching of the supernatural novel, ‘Kamarang’, written by Kaieteur News journalist Michael Jordan.
The book was officially launched at the Indigenous Village Centre, Sophia, during a programme to celebrate the life and work of Guyana’s first Indigenous parliamentarian, Stephen Campbell, and to honour several Indigenous Guyanese.
Jordan revealed that his 511-page novel is about “an evil thing; an insidious, vengeful thing that stalks its victims from the interior to Georgetown.”
“Its central characters include an old, Indigenous man, who has secrets about a myth that is tied to that being, and a young man with whom he joins forces to confront this evil.
“Also at the centre of the plot is a mysterious woman who appears, as if from nowhere, yet seems to be everywhere, and whose appearance seems to bring trouble and terror.”
In a blurb on the novel’s back cover, Guyana Prize-winning playwright Harold Bascom remarks, “Michael Jordan’s storytelling is artful, in that he kept me riveted throughout. This is a story that is woven from the depths of Guyanese myths, legends, folklore, and from the realms of nightmares.

Novelist Michael Jordan

“Kamarang will live with you, long after you have closed its covers. Stephen King will surely give this one a two-thumbs up.”
Another blurb reads: “Blending the thrill of horror with suspense and local folklore and enduring characters, Jordan weaves a masterfully scary narrative that grips you from the dramatic opening to hair-raising end.”
Jordan, who read an excerpt of his novel, and also signed copies of his book, stressed the need for Guyanese to preserve their culture.
“Our myths, our culture are as valuable as our mineral wealth and our oil wealth. When our oil wealth is depleted, our myths and folklore, still not fully tapped, and still unappreciated, will still be there, and we should exploit this rich heritage through books, through plays, through movies, rather than have some non-Guyanese exploit our heritage.”
Jordan has dedicated his novel to his late father, columnist and writer Walter A. Jordan.
Persons wishing to purchase a copy of Kamarang, which costs $4,000, can contact Michael Jordan on 645-2447, or via his email address, [email protected]

More in this category

Sports

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Bank FA …Grove Hi Tech continue flawless, unbeaten form

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Bank FA...

Sep 20, 2017

Grove Hi Tech has brought over their form from the first round into the second and is still the team to beat when play in the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association...
Read More
Brathwaite fails on Yorkshire debut, Shiv nears 800 runs

Brathwaite fails on Yorkshire debut, Shiv nears...

Sep 20, 2017

Old Trafford defeat sends Windies into World Cup qualifiers

Old Trafford defeat sends Windies into World Cup...

Sep 20, 2017

GCC, MSC grab first innings honours before rain stops play

GCC, MSC grab first innings honours before rain...

Sep 20, 2017

Moses siblings lift SS Jaguars to 40-run victory, Cheong 50 boosts NSC

Moses siblings lift SS Jaguars to 40-run...

Sep 20, 2017

Sarwan bats for Foster as BCB Elections looms

Sarwan bats for Foster as BCB Elections looms

Sep 20, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]