Sarwan bats for Foster as BCB Elections looms

By Sean Devers

Former West Indies Captain, Guyanese Ramnaresh Sarwan, told Kaieteur Sports from Florida yesterday that he has been following the issues in Guyana’s cricket and after speaking to some Berbice cricketers and officials he is urging Rose Hall Youth and Sports Club’s CEO Hilbert Foster, to run for the Presidency of the Berbice Cricket Board at its up-coming Elects on October 8.

The stylish middle-order batsman, who led Guyana to T20 titles in both the first Stanford tournament and the first Caribbean T20 Championships, feels that those who run cricket at the County and National Board levels are not working in the best interest of cricket in Guyana or the players and clubs involved.

“Guyana’s cricket needs people who are genuinely interested in cricket and its development as Administrators could take the sport forward. The Boards are filled with many older persons who have been there for a long time and it is time for that to change,” said the 37-year-old Sarwan.

“Mr. Foster seems the type of person that can create a balance in ensuring the board is financially sound while at the same time seeing that the player’s needs are met. An example is his tremendous work at his club attracting lots of sponsorship from the business community at a time when the economy and the interest is not what it should be,” said Sarwan, who has 15 centuries and 31 fifties in 84 Tests at an average of 40.01.

The right-hander, who hails from the Island of Wakenaam in the Essequibo River, said he has been hearing lots of good things about Foster, adding that if he decides to run in the upcoming Elections then he (Sarwan) would encourage the clubs to support Foster based on his track record at Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club.

Sarwan has been one of the recent outspoken West Indian players who are not afraid to challenge the Board’s incompetence and has won a T&T $14 Million case against the WICB. But like Sammy and Bravo among others it has affected his International career.

Sarwan, one of the most flamboyant batsmen produced by Guyana, last played in the CPL T20 tournament when he represented Trinbago Knight Riders last year. He has also has an average of over 40 in 181 ODIs and has scored 33 centuries in 220 First-Class with a highest score of 291.

Sarwan, who last played First-Class cricket for Leicestershire against Worcestershire at Leicester in June 2014, said he has not spoken to Foster as yet but intends to do so soon.

Foster had repeatedly said that he was not interested in any executive position on the Board and efforts to contact him yesterday proved futile since he does not own a mobile phone.