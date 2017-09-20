Ronald Reece elected President of Aircraft Owners Association

Latest update September 20th, 2017 12:58 AM

Ronald Reece has been elected the new President of the Aircraft Owners’ Association of Guyana (AOAG). This was the outcome following the Annual General Meeting of the Association on Wednesday September 13, 2017.
Reece is the Chief Executive Officer of Fly Jamaica Airways and co-founder of Wings Aviation Limited in Guyana where he serves as Chairman and Chief Pilot.
During his career, Reece has served in the position of Head of the Guyana Airline Pilots’ Association from 1994 to 1998. Based on information provided on Fly Jamaica’s website, Reece holds an Airline Transport Pilot License with a type rating on the B757/767, commercial single-engine land and sea ratings and, rotorcraft helicopter rating.
Last year, Beni Sankar of Kayman Sankar Aviation was elected President and prior to that Michael Correia Jnr was President of the Association.

AOAG President, Capt. Ronald Reece

The First Vice President of the AOAG is Anthony Mekdeci of Ogle Airport Inc; Second Vice President is Michael Correia Jnr, of Trans Guyana Airways; while Oshana Rogers of Skywest Charter Services and Christopher Nascimento, of Public Communications Consultants Limited (PCCL) were re-elected Directors of the company.
Back in 2016, at a similar AGM, the Association restructured itself by amending its by-laws that govern how it operated. With the new by-laws the AOAG became a not-for-profit company.
Additionally, with that restructuring, the Art Williams and Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School (AWHWAES) got their own Board and will function as for-profit companies.

