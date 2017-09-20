Psychiatric Hospital staffers “sit out” after inmate attacks nurse

Staff of the New Amsterdam Psychiatric Hospital yesterday staged a two-hour “sit out” in an effort to have their concerns heard.

This decision was taken jointly by the staff after an inmate at the institution broke a wall and escaped from his holding area, causing chaos in the compound. The inmate, after running loose in the compound, attacked a male nurse on duty at the time.

According to a source, the two guards who were on duty when the incident took place were scared to intervene, hence the other nurses refused to continue working.

The source explained that prisoners from Georgetown are brought to the institution shackled; however the security available is not adequate enough to deal with such inmates.

“One of the patients in the single room break the wall of the entire room and attacked the staff with a big wood”, the source revealed. The staff who was attacked reportedly suffered a minor injury. He was examined by a doctor and eventually left for home.

The inmate used a piece of wood to break the wall and eventually caused the escape of other inmates running loose in the compound.

It was also disclosed that after word got out that the staff refused to continue working the Regional Executive Officer, Kim Stephens, paid a visit to the institution and reportedly spoke with the staff. It was promised once again that security would be beefed up.

However, with this being one of the many incidents that took place at the institution, some of the staff have grown weary of the “promises” made to have increased security. It was also revealed to this publication by an official that there is a severe shortage of drugs “to restrain patients. There is also a shortage on vitamins.”

Regional Chairman David Armogan stressed that the security at the institution and in the Region leaves much to be desired. “The guard became scared after the inmate broke out from the wall and as a result the staff there felt threatened by the behavior of this person. Then the others were also shouting to come out.”

The Chairman stated that after the situation seemed uncontrollable the staff requested an immediate meeting with the REO. “The union and everything I think got involved and the REO and the staff came to some sort of agreement. There is gonna be extra security provided there to make sure this incident doesn’t reoccur”.