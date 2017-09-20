President Granger attends RHTY&SC organised Rose Hall 175th Anniversary Parade

The cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club on Thursday last hosted a colourful Parade and Grand Ceremony for the 175th Anniversary of Rose Hall Village. Over 800 persons participated in the event which commenced at the Dr. Tulsi Square in Williamsburg and ended at the Area ‘H’ ground, Rose Hall Town.

RHTYSC Patron, His Excellency President David Granger took the salute at the March Past just outside the J.C. Chandisingh Secondary School and was elated at the huge turnout of participants which included members of the Guyana Defence Force, Guyana Police Force, Guyana Prison Service, Guyana Fire Service, Rose Hall Town Constabulary, Guysuco Training Centre, Felix Austin Memorial Training College, Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and students of the Lower Corentyne, J.C. Chandisingh, Port Mourant and Corentyne Comprehensive Secondary Schools as well as Rose Hall, Tain, Port Mourant and Belvedre Primary Schools and the Rose Hall Town Nursery School. It was the best organised Parade to ever be held in the county of Berbice.

President David Granger, in a well received feature address, noted that the 57 founders of Rose Hall would be very proud of the Village they purchased. The President described Rose Hall Town as an economic powerhouse and one which is a place on the move.

He noted that Rose Hall Village was built of homes, education, churches and farms and he urged the present generation to follow in the footsteps of the founders. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club during the ceremony presented over twelve wheelchairs to handicapped persons, honoured four outstanding females, commissioned the 175th Anniversary Monument and Unveiled a Cricket Scoreboard in honour of President Granger 72nd birthday.

Club Secretary/CEO and Chief Organiser of the event, Hilbert Foster described the Parade as a fitting tribute to the 57 Founding Fathers who purchased the Village of Rose Hall, 175 years ago from European Planter John Henry Baird.

The club, he stated was proud to be associated with the Township which he described as a small town with a big heart. The club’s nine cricket teams have organised a series of activities to mark the anniversary which include a Cross Country Race, Fitness Walk, Dominos competition, Diabetes Clinic, Health Fair, Evening of Music, Dancing competition, Patron’s Green Economy tournament, Football tournament, Pensioners Project, Career and Business Fair, Unveiling of 175th Monument, Commissioning of Scoreboard, Tourist Poster, Inter School Cricket, Education Competitions and Teachers of the Year Programme, among others.

Regional Chairman of Region 6 Mr. David Armogan hailed Rose Hall Town as a community on the move and praised the membership of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club for its outstanding work in Berbice.

Special mention was made of the RHTYSC Secretary/CEO who was described as a Role Model for his work among youths, elderly and less fortunate.

The nine teams behind organising the events are Poonai Pharmacy Under-13, Farfan & Mendes Under-15, Bakewell Under-19 and Second Division, Pepsi Under-19 and Intermediate, Metro Females and Gizmos & Gadgets Under-21 and First Division.