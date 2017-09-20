Pres. Granger meets Commonwealth Secretary General

Latest update September 20th, 2017 12:58 AM

President David Granger had a meeting with Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Ms. Patricia Scotland at the United Nations Headquarters yesterday. After the meeting, he was scheduled to attend a luncheon hosted by the UN Secretary General, and then attend a meeting with the Executive Director of the United Nations Office for Project Services, Ms. Grete Faremo.
Later he attended a Summit on the Global Environment Pact and held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Hon. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.
In an update to the Guyanese and Mauritius media corps after the meeting, the Head of State explained that both Guyana and Mauritius are currently faced with claims on their respective territories.
Granger said that he and Prime Minister Jugnauth reaffirmed their unreserved support for each other.
“With regard to the territorial issue between Mauritius and the UK [United Kingdom], Guyana has already made forthright statements. We support Mauritius and I also took the opportunity to raise the territorial claims on Guyana’s territory by Venezuela.

President Granger with Prime Minister
of Mauritius, Hon. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth

President David Granger chats with Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Ms. Patricia Scotland, Prime Minister of St. Lucia, Mr. Allen Chastanet and Foreign Affairs Minister,
Mr. Carl Greenidge at the United Nations Headquarters in New York

“Mauritius as part of the Commonwealth has always given us support so there is mutual support in terms of the territorial claims against these two countries,” President Granger said.
The two leaders also spoke of their commitment to environmental protection. President Granger said that this would be a hot button issue next year when they meet again at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London. “We feel that the Commonwealth would be a good forum to keep the issue of climate change and global warming alive. We are going to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting and I am sure we are going to raise it there.”

President David Granger, Minister of Public Affairs, Ms. Dawn Hastings-Williams and Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr. Carl Greenidge during one of the sessions at the United Nations General Assembly

The Head of State was a guest at a reception hosted by US President Mr. Donald Trump.

