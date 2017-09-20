Motor Racing returns to Guyana with GMRSC Caribbean Invasion Drag meet

Latest update September 20th, 2017 12:58 AM
Drag racing will heat up the South Dakota Circuit when the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports club (GMRSC) host the Caribbean Invasion International Drag Race meet on Sunday October 1st.
According to the head of the GMRSC, Rameez Mohammed, invitations were sent to drivers from Trinidad & Tobago, Antigua & Barbuda, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Suriname and Barbados. And, drivers from four of those nations namely, Suriname, Barbados, T&T and host nation Guyana, have confirmed their participation in the drags that will speed off in two weeks time.
The GMRSC expects more confirmations as the registration process opened only yesterday. Persons or teams desirous of participating can pick up their entry forms and other documents at the club’s Thomas Lands office between 8:00hrs- 16:00hrs Monday to Friday.
The Caribbean Invasion event will have free runs and classing going from 9:00hrs -11:30hrs, while the knockout will begin at 12:00hrs. Adults will be charged $1,000 for admission and Children under 12, $500.
