Moses siblings lift SS Jaguars to 40-run victory, Cheong 50 boosts NSC

Nokta Moses struck and fine century while Beesham Moses picked a five-wicket haul to guide Sans Souci Jaguars SC to a 40-run victory over G Square Cavaliers when the V Net T20 Blast continued on Sunday last in Wakenaam.
Moses struck an unbeaten 102 and got support from Beesham Moses 32 and Zameer Zaman 18 as Sans Souci Jaguars posted 181-4, batting first at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.
Dayawant Shiwnandan claimed 2-23 off four overs. G Square Cavaliers responded with 141-9. Chandrika Ragnauth hit 44, while Jaggernauth Manbodh made 29 and Satnarine Sahadeo 22. Off-spinner Beesham Moses grabbed 5-28 and pacer Derwin Daniels 3-20.
Noitgedacht SC beat Sans Souci by four runs in their encounter at the said venue. Noitgedacht SC took first strike and scored 144 all out in 19.3 overs. Matthew Cheong stroked an even half century, while Neal Ramalho made 17; Off-spinner Devon Rambarran snared 3-23, Cleon Venture 2-17 and Seon Venture 2-26.
Sans Souci threatened before they fell for 137 in reply. Cleon Venture struck 44, Varounie Sasepaul 26 and Heera Sukram 23. Ramalho captured 3-27 and Matthew Chung 2-20.
The competition continues on Sunday at the same venue with defending champions Good Success playing Marias Pleasure at 09:30hrs and Sans Souci Jaguars facing Sans Souci at 13:30hrs.

