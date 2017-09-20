Heavy winds wreak havoc at Bath

Several houses situated at Bath Settlement Housing Scheme on West Coast Berbice were affected by the heavy winds and rain Monday afternoon.

One resident, Sheila Harrichand, a domestic worker was forced to rest for the night at her neighbour’s after her home collapsed in the “freak storm”.

Harrichand stated that she was in her home when she felt a “heavy breeze”. “When the ting happen, I was at home and all I see is dem blind start blow high high and breeze blowing hard.

I was trying to lock the windows but the breeze was too much so I try to run outside but I leff on the step and I couldn’t move from deh how de breeze de hard”.

According to the woman, in a matter of minutes her house was on the ground with her roof some distance away in the yard. She stated that the heavy rains completely destroyed all her furniture.

Meanwhile, another resident who lives with her five relatives and two grandchildren said she was in the bottom flat with the family when the heavy winds began around 17:30 hrs. “We was downstairs and when the wind start, me daughter run upstairs and that is when she see the roof gone”.

The woman stated that it was a first time experience of such magnitude. “It was scary. Imagine everything in my house wet up, all my appliances, bed and furniture. We now trying to see what materials we can use to mek back the roof”.

The woman and her family are at present staying at a neighbour’s house as well.

Brian Lee, 23, who has been living in the scheme for the past seven years, said that he was at work when he received a call stating that a section of his roof was blown away by the “mini storm”.

His wife and three-year-old who were at home at the time had to flee to a neighbour’s house since the electrical wires began to spark in the home. This was coupled with the heavy rain gushing in from the open roof.

Several other residents experienced the heavy rain, thunder and wind, with some persons losing zinc sheets. Sheds were blown away and homes rattled. No injuries were reported.