GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Bank FA …Grove Hi Tech continue flawless, unbeaten form

Grove Hi Tech has brought over their form from the first round into the second and is still the team to beat when play in the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League continued at the Grove Playfield on Sunday last.

They were gifted a second walk over in as many matches from Herstelling Raiders the previous Sunday and then Highway United on Sunday last. But the eagerness of the lads to play saw them still donning their uniforms to take on Mocha Champs and they again pocketed full points with a 2-0 win.

Paul Fields in the 42nd minute and Kashif Tinnee in the 54th minute were the players on target for the Grove side.

Kuru Kururu Warriors have maintained their second position on the table with a close 3-2 triumph over Diamond Upsetters. The Linden Soesdyke Highway based side raced to a comfortable 3-0 lead but were surprised by a late burst from the Diamond side which fired back twice but hadn’t enough to draw level.

The Warriors’ goal scorers were Anthony Roberts in the 22nd minute, Sharmar Gillis in the 26th and Joshua Paul in the 40th minute. Diamond Upsetters came close to upsetting the Warriors through a brace of goals off the boot of Jaleel Thomas in the 61st and 68th minute.

And Friendship recorded their third win of the league when they defeated Diamond United, 2-1, thanks to goals from Denvor Stoll and Michael Moses in the 19th and 70th minute. The week before, Agricola Red Triangle and Diamond United also won via the walk over route from Highway United and Soesdyke Falcons.

Three matches will be contested on Sunday at the same venue.

Latest Points Table

Team P W L D GF GA GD Points

Grove Hi Tech 11 11 0 0 24 2 +24 33

K.K Warriors 9 6 2 1 28 12 +16 19

Highway United 10 5 4 1 19 9 +10 16

Soesdyke Falcons 9 5 4 0 21 8 +13 15

Agricola 10 5 5 0 15 15 0 15

Diamond United 10 4 5 1 9 22 -13 13

Herstelling Raiders 9 3 5 1 11 29 -13 10

Friendship 11 3 8 0 2 17 -15 9

Mocha Champs 10 1 9 0 2 16 -14 3