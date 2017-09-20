GCC, MSC grab first innings honours before rain stops play

Latest update September 20th, 2017 12:58 AM
Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) and Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) grabbed first innings points in their respective matches before rain prevented further play when the latest round of matches in the Georgetown Cricket Association Noble House Sea Foods second division two-day tournament concluded on Sunday.
At Bourda, Transport SC batted first and were bowled out for 85 in 23.1 overs. Mark Ramsammy made 20 and Oslyn Batson 19; Marlon Persaud claimed 3-1, Dickwan Murray and Stephon Wilson 2-12 each and Joshua Wade 2-20. At stumps on Saturday, GCC were 261-4.
Kennard Moonsammy struck 71, Persaud made 62, Timothy Mc Almont 55 and Wade 52 not out. Batson, Azeez and Shawn Massiah had one wicket each.
At Gandhi Youth Organisation, Ace Warriors were sent packing for 129, batting first. Afzal Gafoor made 48 and Roger Aaron 23. Shaquille Moseley picked up 4-28 and Marcus Watkins 3-15. Malteenoes SC declared on 281-9 in reply.
Watkins stroked 88 and added 117 for the fourth-wicket with Clearance Baird who made 24. Alex Rodrigues slammed 66 as S. Coolier snared 3-40 and A. Graham 3-46. Ace Warriors were 32-1 batting a second time at the close of play on Saturday. No play was possible on Sunday in both matches.
(Zaheer Mohamed)
Sep 20, 2017Grove Hi Tech has brought over their form from the first round into the second and is still the team to beat when play in the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association...
Sep 20, 2017
Sep 20, 2017
Sep 20, 2017
Sep 20, 2017
Sep 20, 2017
Very few souls in this country would frown on the implementation of a power-sharing blueprint between the Indian-dominated... more
The government’s desire to reduce damage to public property as a result of road accidents deserves our support and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS and High Commissioner... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]