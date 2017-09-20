Latest update September 20th, 2017 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Claudrice McKoy impressive in US race

Sep 20, 2017 Sports 0

Guyana’s young and talented female middle distance runner Claudrice Mckoy set Vancourtland Park on fire in the Queensborough CC XC Invitational

Claudrice Mckoy

5000m race to win in a time of 20:22.3. It was a great start for this young freshman coming out of Guyana running in only her second outing here in the USA. To make this even better the young athlete was very excited and in all smiles after the race, which was witnessed by Guyanese US-based Athletic Coach Andy Medas-King and two of his children, both budding athletes, Kcaysha and Kunusasha who were also starting out this new cross country season for this year.
The many parents present, showed appreciation for the rising Guyanese star, lauding her efforts.
Medas-King said, “After talking to the young athlete it was noted that she is focused on what her goals are and with great instructions and discipline from her former coach it’s no wonder she was so focused on what and why she’s here on this full scholarship. As a huge supporter of local talent I am definitely a big supporter of this young lady I would like to say to the NSC Mr. Christopher Jones and Brian Smith your support for young athletes will bare fruits.”
The coach, who usually holds the King Medas-Pansy Adonis Classic on the East Coast, called for support for the youngster from both government and private sector if she is to achieve her dream of an Olympic medal in the not too distant future.

More in this category

Sports

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Bank FA …Grove Hi Tech continue flawless, unbeaten form

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Bank FA...

Sep 20, 2017

Grove Hi Tech has brought over their form from the first round into the second and is still the team to beat when play in the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association...
Read More
Brathwaite fails on Yorkshire debut, Shiv nears 800 runs

Brathwaite fails on Yorkshire debut, Shiv nears...

Sep 20, 2017

Old Trafford defeat sends Windies into World Cup qualifiers

Old Trafford defeat sends Windies into World Cup...

Sep 20, 2017

GCC, MSC grab first innings honours before rain stops play

GCC, MSC grab first innings honours before rain...

Sep 20, 2017

Moses siblings lift SS Jaguars to 40-run victory, Cheong 50 boosts NSC

Moses siblings lift SS Jaguars to 40-run...

Sep 20, 2017

Sarwan bats for Foster as BCB Elections looms

Sarwan bats for Foster as BCB Elections looms

Sep 20, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]