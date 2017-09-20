Claudrice McKoy impressive in US race

Guyana’s young and talented female middle distance runner Claudrice Mckoy set Vancourtland Park on fire in the Queensborough CC XC Invitational

5000m race to win in a time of 20:22.3. It was a great start for this young freshman coming out of Guyana running in only her second outing here in the USA. To make this even better the young athlete was very excited and in all smiles after the race, which was witnessed by Guyanese US-based Athletic Coach Andy Medas-King and two of his children, both budding athletes, Kcaysha and Kunusasha who were also starting out this new cross country season for this year.

The many parents present, showed appreciation for the rising Guyanese star, lauding her efforts.

Medas-King said, “After talking to the young athlete it was noted that she is focused on what her goals are and with great instructions and discipline from her former coach it’s no wonder she was so focused on what and why she’s here on this full scholarship. As a huge supporter of local talent I am definitely a big supporter of this young lady I would like to say to the NSC Mr. Christopher Jones and Brian Smith your support for young athletes will bare fruits.”

The coach, who usually holds the King Medas-Pansy Adonis Classic on the East Coast, called for support for the youngster from both government and private sector if she is to achieve her dream of an Olympic medal in the not too distant future.