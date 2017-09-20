Brathwaite fails on Yorkshire debut, Shiv nears 800 runs

LONDON, CMC – Little fireworks accompanied West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite’s English County debut yesterday, as he failed on the opening day of Yorkshire’s penultimate match in Division One.

Returning to Headingley where he scored 134 and 95 to help the Windies stun England in the second Test by five wickets three weeks ago, Brathwaite managed just 18 as the hosts reached 62 for one in reply to Warwickshire’s first innings of 219.

The 24-year-old right-hander fell in the third over before the close after adding 61 for the first wicket with Adam Lyth who was unbeaten on 35.

Earlier, New Zealander Jeetan Patel struck exactly 100 and former England batsman Ian Bell, 51, as Warwickshire recovered from a precarious position of 49 for six.

Nineteen-year-old seamer Matt Fisher finished with five for 54.

At Lord’s, outstanding former Test star Shiv Chanderpaul stroked 29 for Lancashire, to close in on 800 runs for the season on the opening day of their clash with Middlesex.

The visitors ended the day on 113 for five in response to the 233 made by Middlesex, after Chanderpaul added 39 for the fifth wicket with captain Steven Croft, who made 33 not out.

Chanderpaul, 43, has compiled 780 runs for the season at an average of 55.

Middlesex had earlier required defiant half-centuries from tail-enders Toby Roland-Jones (53) and Ollie Rayner (52) in a 102-run, ninth wicket partnership, to recover from 89 for seven at one stage.

Pacer Tom Bailey claimed five for 54.