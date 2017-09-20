Anybody can fool demself

One bareface thief terrorise a whole community in a week that dem boys couldn’t believe de story when dem hear it. This man riding a bicycle whole night and he going wid a gun and sticking up people. He meet one group and mek dem put dem phone pun de ground and go away.

Last week this man alone rob three households. He behave like if he live in dem house. De other night he tek de cake. He rob six people one time. Then he wait fuh a gyal going home from wuk. This gyal get a drop wid a car. Up come this bad man and he try to stick up de car but de driver do wha turtle does do good.

Turtle does pull in he shell. This man jump in he car and drive but de bad man shoot up de car and he knock de driver. Dem have a saying that de longest rope have an end. He get ketch and is fuh de police to put him away till Noah flood come back.

Is de same thing wid who lie and who telling de truth. Dem boys seh wid this opposition you can’t mek one mistake. Since you slip is lie you lying and you getting a call to resign. Some start de talk bout de oil blocks and who give away to whom.

Well is one back and forth. Jagdeo pull out heself because he seh he had nutten to do wid it. But de man seh dem still had blocks and couple deh right pun de seawall. Dem boys propose to file fuh one and start drilling just pun de seawall.

But who know, know. Dem might still have oil blocks but just land ain’t deh. Dem boys seh that all de land along dem river done gone. But who give away is another story.

Jagdeo seh people does blame him fuh everything. People even accuse de man of corruption but de man would tell everybody that he don’t know wha people talking about. That mek dem boys remember de man who was walking home wid a goat pun he shoulder.

When de police stop him and ask him wheh he going wid de goat, he ask de policeman, “Which goat?” De policeman tell him de one pun he shoulder. De man express surprise and when he look at de goat he seh, “How you get up hay?”

Then he tun to de police and seh, “Is true wha people seh. Goat really like high place.”

Talk half and don’t fool youself.