Two men fail and still tun lawyer

Not all dem lawyer and who deh practicing in court. pampazetting demself in fancy suit and tie and gown pass dem exam. Dem boys know nuff of dem who fail and strike deal wid dem professors—both male and female professors.
Dem got two of dem who think dem know more law than anybody and dem boys ain’t calling no name. but just fuh name sake, one name Chin-2 and one name Willy-2.
All two fail de final Law Exam and decided to mek a deal with the Professor. One of dem ask de professor if he can answer a question from Willy-2
Professor: Yes.
Chin-2: If you can answer this question sir, I gun accept me final marks, but if you can’t, you got to give me an “A” grading.
De Professor agree.
Chin-2 asked: “What is legal but not logical, logical but not legal and neither legal nor logical?”
De professor think hard and long bout this. He scratch he head, he rub he eye, he scratch he ears and couldn’t come up with an answer.
He had to finally give up because he really did not know the answer.
Suh he give Chin-2 his “A” grade as he did promise.
The following day, de professor ask de same question to all his students.
He was shocked when all of them raised their hands. He decide to ask Willy-2 who answer.
“Sir, you are 65; you married to a 28-yr-old woman, this is legal but not logical.
Your wife, is having an affair with a 23-year-old boy, this is logical but not legal.
Your wife’s boyfriend has failed in his exam and yet you gave him an “A”, this is neither logical nor legal.
De Professor watch Willy-2 and fall down. When he wake up he give he, too, A grade.
Talk half and question some of dem lawyer on how dem pass.
