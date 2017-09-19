SOL launches new service station in Corriverton

SOL Guyana Inc. on Sunday opened its Corriverton Service Station with a symbolic ceremony at which the residents and business persons were present.

Among those present were the Mayor, Krishnand Jaichand; Deputy Mayor, Jamna Persaud-Ghamandi, and Dr. Jeewan Balram, a doctor.

The Mayor in welcoming the investment by Sol Guyana Inc., formerly known as Shell, noted that Skeldon Sugar Estate was historically the bedrock of commercial activities in Skeldon and Corriverton.

He lauded SOL for its confidence despite the negative fortunes of the sugar industry.

With such economic partners, he noted, the municipality can only grow.

Jaichand also called on all business and residents to welcome SOL and lend support to the business.

SOL executives, in mapping SOL’s history in Guyana, also announced that the gas company has expanded the number of dealers.

They explained the absence of their General Manager, Liz Wyatt, who was assisting with the hurricane relief in the islands.

Consultant, Dr. Yog Mahadeo, shared the efficiency and cost effectiveness of the new FuelSave product that the company brought to Guyana and Corriverton. He invited the public to work in partnership with businesses like SOL to establish long-term benefits to the overall development of the country.

A number of customers and others won prizes of free gasolene on Sunday. Others won umbrellas, caps, shirts, key chains, mugs, water bottles and tote bags.