Latest update September 19th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

SOL launches new service station in Corriverton

Sep 19, 2017 News 0

The opening of the new SOL-branded service station at Corriverton on Sunday.

SOL Guyana Inc. on Sunday opened its Corriverton Service Station with a symbolic ceremony at which the residents and business persons were present.
Among those present were the Mayor, Krishnand Jaichand; Deputy Mayor, Jamna Persaud-Ghamandi, and Dr. Jeewan Balram, a doctor.
The Mayor in welcoming the investment by Sol Guyana Inc., formerly known as Shell, noted that Skeldon Sugar Estate was historically the bedrock of commercial activities in Skeldon and Corriverton.
He lauded SOL for its confidence despite the negative fortunes of the sugar industry.
With such economic partners, he noted, the municipality can only grow.
Jaichand also called on all business and residents to welcome SOL and lend support to the business.
SOL executives, in mapping SOL’s history in Guyana, also announced that the gas company has expanded the number of dealers.
They explained the absence of their General Manager, Liz Wyatt, who was assisting with the hurricane relief in the islands.
Consultant, Dr. Yog Mahadeo, shared the efficiency and cost effectiveness of the new FuelSave product that the company brought to Guyana and Corriverton. He invited the public to work in partnership with businesses like SOL to establish long-term benefits to the overall development of the country.
A number of customers and others won prizes of free gasolene on Sunday. Others won umbrellas, caps, shirts, key chains, mugs, water bottles and tote bags.

More in this category

Sports

Police raid GFC 4-0 for Inaugural Corona Beer title and $1M cash prize

Police raid GFC 4-0 for Inaugural Corona Beer title and $1M cash...

Sep 19, 2017

-Western Tigers settle for third place Dwain Jacobs fired Police to victory with a hat-trick as the lawmen ran riot on GFC 4-0 to seize success in the final of the inaugural Corona Beer Invitational...
Read More
Windies chase unlikely whitewash to keep alive World Cup hopes

Windies chase unlikely whitewash to keep alive...

Sep 19, 2017

GCF Points Race – Four…GDF/Alanis’ Ambrose pedals to victory and 2nd place overall; Coco’s John still leads

GCF Points Race – Four…GDF/Alanis’...

Sep 19, 2017

Guyana NRA 150th/WIFBSC C/ships – Recorded Shoot…Mahendra Persaud maintains winning form; Fields one V better than Braithwaite for 2nd

Guyana NRA 150th/WIFBSC C/ships – Recorded...

Sep 19, 2017

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League… Agricola, Grove and Samatta Point/ Kaneville take full points in latest play

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League… Agricola,...

Sep 19, 2017

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League … Agricola, Grove and Samatta Point/ Kaneville take full points in latest play

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League … Agricola,...

Sep 19, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Running from what?

    When one is in primary school, one is introduced to a concept called Simple Interest. This allows students to make a calculation... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]