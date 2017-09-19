SOL launches new service station in Corriverton

Latest update September 19th, 2017 12:59 AM
SOL Guyana Inc. on Sunday opened its Corriverton Service Station with a symbolic ceremony at which the residents and business persons were present.
Among those present were the Mayor, Krishnand Jaichand; Deputy Mayor, Jamna Persaud-Ghamandi, and Dr. Jeewan Balram, a doctor.
The Mayor in welcoming the investment by Sol Guyana Inc., formerly known as Shell, noted that Skeldon Sugar Estate was historically the bedrock of commercial activities in Skeldon and Corriverton.
He lauded SOL for its confidence despite the negative fortunes of the sugar industry.
With such economic partners, he noted, the municipality can only grow.
Jaichand also called on all business and residents to welcome SOL and lend support to the business.
SOL executives, in mapping SOL’s history in Guyana, also announced that the gas company has expanded the number of dealers.
They explained the absence of their General Manager, Liz Wyatt, who was assisting with the hurricane relief in the islands.
Consultant, Dr. Yog Mahadeo, shared the efficiency and cost effectiveness of the new FuelSave product that the company brought to Guyana and Corriverton. He invited the public to work in partnership with businesses like SOL to establish long-term benefits to the overall development of the country.
A number of customers and others won prizes of free gasolene on Sunday. Others won umbrellas, caps, shirts, key chains, mugs, water bottles and tote bags.
Sep 19, 2017-Western Tigers settle for third place Dwain Jacobs fired Police to victory with a hat-trick as the lawmen ran riot on GFC 4-0 to seize success in the final of the inaugural Corona Beer Invitational...
Sep 19, 2017
Sep 19, 2017
Sep 19, 2017
Sep 19, 2017
Sep 19, 2017
There has been an outpouring of sentiments the past week denouncing the hypocrisy of people like Gail Teixeira and Bharrat... more
When one is in primary school, one is introduced to a concept called Simple Interest. This allows students to make a calculation... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS and High Commissioner... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]