Security Minister disappointed over leaked COI report on Blanhum

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, yesterday expressed his disappointment over

the leaked report of the Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the alleged plot to assassinate President David Granger. This comes after media reports surfaced of recommendations emanating from the COI.

In fact, the report was carried in the state-owned Guyana Chronicle on Sunday. It spoke of the COI recommending that Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum be relieved of duties because of his handling of the investigations.

The Minister, in a Government statement, said that the idea was to discuss the recommendations with the relevant authorities such as President Granger and members of Cabinet before it was released to the public.

Some of the recommendations in the report include the removal of Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud, and sanctions against Assistant Commissioner, David Ramnarine.

The sanctions are as a result of the manner in which the above mentioned officers handled the investigation, according to the recommendations.

Minister Ramjattan said that before the recommendations are enforced, a more in-depth analysis of the findings must be conducted.

“Yes, there were some negatives found and yes, we have to take care of that. We want a robust

police force and we want a security sector reform. We are in the process of that and the report did bring out a couple of things, that ought not have been done; and to that extent is where I am going to make my statement as to whether all that was recommended must happen or all must not happen.”

Additionally, the COI recommended that Deputy Crime Chief, Senior Superintendent of Police Rishi Das be removed from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and a replacement appointed.

The Minister noted that such recommendations coming out of the COI can have negative consequences on an institution.

With that he added that, “it is important to make measured responses so that we do not throw the child out with the bath water.”

The COI was conducted by retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Paul Slowe with the report handed over to President David Granger two weeks ago.