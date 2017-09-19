Latest update September 19th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Security Minister disappointed over leaked COI report on Blanhum

Sep 19, 2017 News 0

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, yesterday expressed his disappointment over

Minister Khemraj Ramjattan

the leaked report of the Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the alleged plot to assassinate President David Granger. This comes after media reports surfaced of recommendations emanating from the COI.
In fact, the report was carried in the state-owned Guyana Chronicle on Sunday. It spoke of the COI recommending that Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum be relieved of duties because of his handling of the investigations.
The Minister, in a Government statement, said that the idea was to discuss the recommendations with the relevant authorities such as President Granger and members of Cabinet before it was released to the public.
Some of the recommendations in the report include the removal of Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud, and sanctions against Assistant Commissioner, David Ramnarine.
The sanctions are as a result of the manner in which the above mentioned officers handled the investigation, according to the recommendations.
Minister Ramjattan said that before the recommendations are enforced, a more in-depth analysis of the findings must be conducted.
“Yes, there were some negatives found and yes, we have to take care of that. We want a robust

Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum

police force and we want a security sector reform. We are in the process of that and the report did bring out a couple of things, that ought not have been done; and to that extent is where I am going to make my statement as to whether all that was recommended must happen or all must not happen.”
Additionally, the COI recommended that Deputy Crime Chief, Senior Superintendent of Police Rishi Das be removed from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and a replacement appointed.
The Minister noted that such recommendations coming out of the COI can have negative consequences on an institution.
With that he added that, “it is important to make measured responses so that we do not throw the child out with the bath water.”
The COI was conducted by retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Paul Slowe with the report handed over to President David Granger two weeks ago.

More in this category

Sports

Police raid GFC 4-0 for Inaugural Corona Beer title and $1M cash prize

Police raid GFC 4-0 for Inaugural Corona Beer title and $1M cash...

Sep 19, 2017

-Western Tigers settle for third place Dwain Jacobs fired Police to victory with a hat-trick as the lawmen ran riot on GFC 4-0 to seize success in the final of the inaugural Corona Beer Invitational...
Read More
Windies chase unlikely whitewash to keep alive World Cup hopes

Windies chase unlikely whitewash to keep alive...

Sep 19, 2017

GCF Points Race – Four…GDF/Alanis’ Ambrose pedals to victory and 2nd place overall; Coco’s John still leads

GCF Points Race – Four…GDF/Alanis’...

Sep 19, 2017

Guyana NRA 150th/WIFBSC C/ships – Recorded Shoot…Mahendra Persaud maintains winning form; Fields one V better than Braithwaite for 2nd

Guyana NRA 150th/WIFBSC C/ships – Recorded...

Sep 19, 2017

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League… Agricola, Grove and Samatta Point/ Kaneville take full points in latest play

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League… Agricola,...

Sep 19, 2017

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League … Agricola, Grove and Samatta Point/ Kaneville take full points in latest play

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League … Agricola,...

Sep 19, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Running from what?

    When one is in primary school, one is introduced to a concept called Simple Interest. This allows students to make a calculation... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]